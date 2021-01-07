Packers: Special teams enter playoffs aiming to eliminate gaffes FRI

“We’re going to need that consistent effort each and every week. Our special teams need to be special. It’s 1/3 of the game,” LaFleur said late last month. “Each and every week is a good challenge for us. Our guys have got to be locked in. Not only to their responsibilities but there’s a lot of times within special teams where there’s a lot of moving parts. Injuries are a part of the game, unfortunately, and you might have to move guys around so they’ve got to know the whole concept. There can’t be any drop-off, no matter who’s in there. There’s got to be a standard to which you play at and in order to achieve that standard, you’ve got to own your responsibilities and go out there and execute.”