Packers: Snap judgment: Team replaces long-snapper Hunter Bradley

Gutekunst has been active with in-season pick-ups amid the team’s injury troubles, adding cornerback Rasul Douglas (who had the victory-clinching interception in the end zone Thursday night in Arizona), outside linebacker Whitney Mercilus (who has given the pass rush a boost during his two games on the roster), Davis (who has played five offensive snaps and 41 special-teams snaps since being signed off the Indianapolis Colts’ practice squad) and inside linebacker Jaylon Smith (who was released Tuesday, less than a month after being signed following his release by Dallas on Oct. 5).

Gutekunst also pursued ex-New England Patriots cornerback Stephon Gilmore before the Patriots traded him to the Carolina Panthers. Because trades require that player’s new team to inherit his existing contract — unless the trading team is willing to absorb an additional portion of the player’s salary — the Packers weren’t in position to trade for Gilmore and take on more than $5 million in base salary the way the Panthers did.

Had Gilmore been released, he would have been free to sign with any team, and the Packers were definitely interested, according to two sources. But with roughly $5 million remaining in salary-cap space and having restructured virtually every player on the roster’s contract to go all-in this season, the Packers’ trade options were limited — and continued to be on Tuesday.