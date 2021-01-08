Packers: ‘Snacks’ Harrison knows opportunity ‘the chance of a lifetime’ SAT

GREEN BAY — During his first eight years in the NFL, Damon Harrison had shared a football field with Aaron Rodgers six times: Three times with the Detroit Lions over the past two seasons; twice with the New York Giants, including in the 2016 NFC playoffs; and once with the New York Jets way back in 2014.

But the 6-foot-3, 339-pound defensive tackle — better known by his nickname, “Snacks” — had never seen the Green Bay Packers’ two-time NFL MVP quarterback from the perspective he did last Sunday: As teammate.

So, as Rodgers made his way to the visitor’s locker room at Soldier Field after the Packers’ 35-16 win over the Chicago Bears, his newest teammate got his attention.

“(He said), ‘It’s good to be on the right side of one of these for once,’” Rodgers recounted during the Packers’ playoff bye week. “That definitely made me smile and chuckle.”

Harrison’s teams were 1-5 against the Rodgers-led Packers — the lone victory coming with the Lions in 2018, and the playoff loss with the Giants being at Lambeau Field in the only postseason game of his career — so it’s understandable that he’s excited about being in Green Bay after the Packers claimed him off waivers from Seattle last week, in time to face the Bears. Harrison played 12 snaps despite limited practice time.