GREEN BAY — Preston Smith doesn’t care about what happened with the Green Bay Packers defense last season. The veteran outside linebacker isn’t backing down in his belief that the unit can be one of the NFL’s best.

Even if he’s become the old man on that side of the football amid the team’s youth movement.

Set to turn 31 in November, Smith is one of only three thirty somethings on the Packers roster — and the only one on defense. The others are 32-year-old punter Pat O’Donnell and 31-year old left tackle David Bakhtiari. (Inside linebacker De’Vondre Campbell will turn 30 on July 1.)

“I think about it all the time,” the 30-year-old Smith said following Packers OTAs on Tuesday. “Like, dang. I wake up and I’m like, ‘I’m really old.’ I remember being that young kid walking in and you hear somebody say, ‘I’m on Year 8 or 9,’ you be like, ‘Damn, you’re old.’

“Now, it’s like looking in the mirror. I’m like, ‘Damn, you’re old.’ It’s like looking back on my 22-year-old self, telling me I’m as old as hell in this league. I’m just happy to be here, man, to make it this long and pass many expectations or pass what people may have believed or projected. I’m just happy to be here and embrace Year 9.”

The other two veteran free agents the Packers added on defense during the 2019 offseason, outside linebacker Za’Darius Smith and safety Adrian Amos, are both gone.

Amos, who started all 66 games the Packers played over his four seasons in Green Bay, hasn’t been re-signed; Za’Darius, the more decorated other half of the famed Smith Bros., scarcely played for the team in 2021 and spent last season with the Minnesota Vikings before forcing a trade to the Cleveland Browns last month.

That leaves only defensive tackle Kenny Clark (the Packers’ first-round pick in 2016) and cornerback Jaire Alexander (their first-round pick in 2018) as the only two defensive players who’ve been in Green Bay longer than Smith.

“We have great guys that are great players in that locker room. We really do,” defensive coordinator Joe Barry said earlier this offseason. “We lost a couple of guys, but we’ve got a great group of guys.”

The results from that group last season, though, wasn’t great — certainly not for a unit that went into the season boasting it was going to be one of the NFL’s elite defenses.

The Packers defense finished the 2022 season tied for 15th in the NFL in scoring defense (21.8 points per game) while finishing 17th in total defense in yards per game (336.5) and 28th in yards per play (5.77). The group was eighth in third-down defense (37.6% conversion rate allowed) and 13th in red-zone defense (53.7% touchdown rate allowed).

Those numbers were not significantly better — and by some metrics, worse — than in Barry’s first year as coordinator in 2021, when the Packers defense finished tied for 13th in the NFL in scoring defense (21.8 points per game); ninth in total defense in yards per game (328.2) and 16th in yards per play (5.38); tied for 13th in third-down defense (42.9% conversion rate allowed); and 28th in red-zone defense (66.0% touchdown rate allowed).

“We’ve just got to be better. We can’t be who we were last year,” Smith admitted. “We’ve got to be a whole lot better than we were. We’ve got to play to our potential and we’ve got to play to our expectations.”

And, Smith insisted, they will.

“(We have) a lot of guys on this defense returning; we’ve got a lot of new up and coming talent on this defense. I expect us to come in at a high level,” Smith said. “We all have chemistry with each other, we all work well with each other, and it’s easy for us to correct each other and talk to each other.

“A lot of things we’re going to be better at, and a lot of things we’re going to be great at that we were good at.”

It’ll be up to Smith to lead the way. He’s coming off a season in which he registered 8.5 sacks and 20 quarterback hits, giving him 33.5 sacks and 71 QB hits in his four seasons in Green Bay. But his production is only part of the job.

With fifth-year outside linebacker Rashan Gary, the first of the team’s two first-round picks back in 2019, coming back from a torn ACL in his right knee and his timeline to return to full action unclear, Smith is leading a very young edge-rushing unit that has second-year man Kingsley Engabare (23), midseason addition Justin Hollins (27) and first-round pick Lukas Van Ness (21) atop the rotation at the moment.

Such is life as the old man in the group.

“I’m the oldest person on defense right now, and I’m still young. It’s crazy to say that,” Smith said. “I’m the vet on the defense. It’s the first time in my history that I’ve been the vet on defense. It’s a task I’m willing to accept. A lot of younger guys are coming up (who) you want to take under your wing and try to develop in the right way, especially if you know they can help the team.

“I don’t think I have to change my approach. With these guys and dealing with them, I feel like I already embraced that role since being here to help the young guys. Especially if you see something I can critique that can help with their game or anything I critique to help them be better, that’s all I aim for is seeing a lot of guys do great and be successful in this league.”