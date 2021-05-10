Packers: Shemar Jean-Charles could be late-round cornerback gold

GREEN BAY — In the days leading up to the 2021 NFL Draft, Shemar Jean-Charles had lots of fans in the Green Bay Packers’ draft room. And those fans’ voices got louder and louder.

Surely there were other NFL teams intrigued by the athletic, ball-hawking cornerback from Appalachian State. But those teams’ general managers probably weren’t pestered about him as much as Packers GM Brian Gutekunst was by the members of his personnel staff.

“He was a favorite of a bunch of our scouts,” Gutekunst explained after the Packers picked Jean-Charles with the second of their two fifth-round draft picks (No. 178 overall). “We have a certain process we go through in the final three weeks before the draft. Guys get together and they work our board from the bottom up. This was a guy that just was the outlier for them. They were so excited to try to move this guy up the board. Which we did.”

Then, as the fifth round of the draft approached, Gutekunst’s crew started pressuring him again. And after taking Florida defensive tackle T.J. Slaton with the Packers’ first fifth-round pick (No. 173), Gutekunst knew if Jean-Charles didn’t go in the four picks that followed, he had no choice but to make the pick.