Packers: Seven picked for NFL all-star game (which won’t actually be played)

GREEN BAY — Aaron Rodgers has a theory about the Pro Bowl.
The Green Bay Packers quarterback knows full-well that he’s not the originator of this hypothesis, but he’s certain that it goes a long way to explaining why his franchise left tackle, David Bakhtiari, hadn’t been honored as many times as he should have been before finally getting the recognition her deserved.
“A lot of times you get in the Pro Bowl a year after you should and maybe you stay a year longer than you should,” Rodgers was saying last week. “A lot of times it’s based on name recognition.”
Apparently, veteran center Corey Linsley is still on that schedule — much to Bakhtiari’s chagrin.
For while the 11-3 Packers had six starters selected to the NFC roster (Rodgers, Bakhtiari, wide receiver Davante Adams, outside linebacker Za’Darius Smith, cornerback Jaire Alexander and guard Elgton Jenkins) and a seventh player who made the team as a reserve (running back Aaron Jones), Linsley was not among the picks — despite having the best season of his seven-year NFL career.
In a Tweet posted after the announcement, Bakhtiari wrote in part, “The selection process is flawed. Best year by him and (he) is the best center in the league … It’s just sad when someone doesn’t get the recognition they deserve.”
Bakhtiari also said he hoped Linsley would be honored as a member of the Associated Press All-Pro team despite not being elected to the Pro Bowl — something that happened to Bakhtiari not once but twice earlier in his career and prompted Rodgers’ comment about the process last week.
Pro Football Focus has graded Linsley, who has missed the past two games with a knee injury, as its top-rated center in the entire league and charged him with two quarterback pressures allowed this season.
“It’s awesome to watch him go to work,” offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett said of Linsley. “I play middle linebacker during walk-throughs, and being able to watch him just talk and communicate with those guys confidently and then be able to go play fast, I mean, it’s just awesome. Obviously as coaches, we’re always going to try to push the envelope and we’re always going try to do more things, new things, always try to find something creative and fun, and I think when you have a guy like that, you can do that stuff because you see so many different things from defenses, different coverages, different fronts, different pressures.
“I can’t speak highly enough of him.”
Even without Linsley, the Packers’ seven overall selections are the team’s most picks since having seven Pro Bowlers in 2011, when the team went an NFL-best and franchise-record 15-1. The six starters are the most since 1967, Vince Lombardi’s final season as Packers coach.
The Packers, Kansas City Chiefs, Baltimore Ravens and Seattle Seahawks each placed seven players on the Pro Bowl rosters.
Rodgers’ selection is the ninth of his career and sixth in the past seven years. His nine selections tie him with his quarterbacking predecessor, Brett Favre, and Pro Football Hall of Fame offensive tackle Forrest Gregg for most in franchise history. He enters Sunday night’s game against the Tennessee Titans with a 118.0 passer rating and 40 touchdown passes — both best in the NFL.
“In my eyes, he’s an MVP player. No doubt about it. And I wouldn’t want any other quarterback on our football team,” Packers head coach Matt LaFleur said earlier this month. “Without a doubt in my mind (he) should be the front-runner for the MVP. He just does it consistently, every time we go out on that field. It gives you a lot of confidence you’re going to come out with a victory.”
Bakhtiari was selected to the Pro Bowl for the second straight year and third time overall, but as Rodgers pointed out last week, Bakhtiari is a four-time All-Pro selection and is likely to receive his fifth selection after the season.
“Once you start getting that recognition, you can start thinking about him as a (Pro Football) Hall of Famer,” Rodgers said of Bakhtiari. “If he can have another four or five seasons like he’s been having, in my mind, there’s no reason he shouldn’t be in the Hall. It’d just be a tribute to the way he plays. He’s such a rock over there. We’ve had some great ones over the years, I’ve seen some great ones on the field, and it’s hard to think of guys who are better for longer than Dave.”
Adams made his fourth consecutive Pro Bowl team — making him first Packers wide receiver to go to four straight Pro Bowls since Pro Football Hall of Famer James Lofton went to six in a row from 1980 through ’85 — and was selected as a starter for the first time. Adams enters Sunday night’s game against the Titans having caught 98 passes for 1,186 yards and 14 touchdowns.
“He is a phenomenal player. He is as good as they come,” Rodgers said of Adams. “I wouldn’t want to throw to anybody else. I have so much love and respect for him as a person, the way he carries himself, his demeanor, his competitiveness, his focus, the plays that he makes on the field, the way that he communicates with me, the respect that he shows me, the respect that he earns from myself and our team every single day. He is one of a kind.”
One year after writing “snubbed” on his undershirt beneath his jersey and showing it during a game to demonstrate his displeasure for not being elected to last year’s Pro Bowl team, Smith was chosen as a starter this year, having registered 11.5 sacks through 14 games. He now has 25 total sacks in his two years in Green Bay.
Alexander, Jones and Jenkins are all first-time Pro Bowl selections. Alexander, a 2018 first-round pick, and Jenkins, a 2019 second-round pick, are general manager Brian Gutekunst’s first two draft picks to be selected.
Jones, an alternate last year, needs just 32 yards to crack the 1,000-yard barrier for the second straight year.
“It’s not just (Rodgers),” LaFleur said. “It’s guys like Davante Adams, Aaron Jones, David Bakhtiari, Corey Linsley, Za’Darius Smith, Kevin King, Jaire Alexander. You need great players in this league to win consistently, and we have a lot of great players.”
The Pro Bowl game originally was scheduled to be played Jan. 31 in Las Vegas, but the league canceled it because of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
Instead, the NFL is working with EA Sports to create a week-long series of matchups featuring celebrities, NFL Legends, current players and streamers playing the official Pro Bowl rosters on Madden NFL 21. The week culminates in a virtual Pro Bowl game with 2021 Pro Bowl players playing within Madden, which will be available for fans to watch.