Packers: Set to add Jaylon Smith after missing out on Stephon Gilmore FRI

GREEN BAY — One big-name player would be better than none, right?

Now the Green Bay Packers will have to see whether ex-Dallas Cowboys inside linebacker Jaylon Smith’s level of play will match his name recognition.

Just hours after watching 2019 NFL defensive player of the year Stephon Gilmore go from the New England Patriots to the Carolina Panthers in a trade on Wednesday afternoon — after the Packers had serious interest in Gilmore had he been released, as had been expected — NFL Network reported that the Packers and Smith were closing in on a deal that was expected to become official on Thursday.

A league source confirmed that the sides were working on a deal Wednesday evening but said nothing was imminent yet.

Several outlets on Thursday reported that Smith had signed a one-year deal with the Packers.

Smith had fallen down the Cowboys’ linebacker rotation less than two years removed from being selected to the Pro Bowl in 2019.