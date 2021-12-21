Packers set sights on earning NFC's No. 1 seed

GREEN BAY — With the NFC North title secured — for the third time in three years under coach Matt LaFleur — after Sunday’s win over the Baltimore Ravens, the Green Bay Packers’ goal is clear: Earn the NFC’s No. 1 overall seed and the first-round playoff bye and homefield advantage that come with it.

And as obvious a goal as that may be, it became even more vital last season, when the playoffs expanded to seven teams per conference and only the top seed got the first-round bye. And it figures to carry even greater value this season, with stadiums full of sellout crowds instead of the limited gatherings COVID-19 required in 2020.

“Certainly, there are a lot of advantages to getting the No. 1 seed,” LaFleur said during his usual day-after-the-game Q&A session with reporters Monday, less than 24 hours after the team’s 31-30 victory over the Ravens. “Getting that week off, and then having every playoff game come through your home stadium, we all know the advantages of Lambeau and the climate that we play in.

“(But) I think it’s important for us to continue to take it one day at a time, one game at a time and not look too far ahead.”

That’s fine for head coaches and their players, but the rest of the football world can look ahead. And it would appear the Packers have reason to be confident that they’ll hold onto the No. 1 seed and once again require the road to the Super Bowl to go through Green Bay again this year.

Following Arizona’s loss at Detroit and Tampa Bay’s loss at home to New Orleans, the Packers (11-3) own the NFL’s best record with three games to play. Chasing them in the NFC are the Dallas Cowboys (10-4), the Buccaneers (10-4), the Cardinals (10-4), the Los Angeles Rams (9-4 going into their rescheduled game against the Seattle Seahawks Tuesday night), the San Francisco 49ers (8-6) and the Saints (7-7).

The Packers’ remaining games are Saturday at home against the Cleveland Browns (8-6 or 7-7, depending on tonight’s outcome), Jan. 2 against the Minnesota Vikings (6-7) at Lambeau Field and their Jan. 9 regular-season finale at the Lions (2-11-1).

The Cowboys’ still have to play Sunday night at home against Washington (6-7), Jan. 2 at home against the Cardinals (10-4) and Jan. 9 at Philadelphia (6-7).

The Buccaneers’ will play two games against the Carolina Panthers (5-9) in the final three weeks — on Sunday in Charlotte and Jan. 9 at home — sandwiched around a road game at the New York Jets (3-11).

And the Cardinals’ have the toughest three-game stretch of any of the NFC teams that have reached 10 wins, as the only playoff contender that has to face two teams with winning records in their final three: They’ll host the Indianapolis Colts (8-6) on Saturday, face the Cowboys (10-4) on the road on Jan. 2 and then host the Seahawks (5-8) in Arizona on Jan. 9.

Although, don’t tell Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers that the Packers’ road is an easy one.

“(Sunday) was a big win for us. We're obviously playing for a lot,” Rodgers said. “We’ve still got a chance to be the (No.) 1 seed, so that's the focus. (Baltimore) is a good football team who's fighting for their playoff lives for sure, every single week in the AFC North, and play another good team next week (in the Browns) who's in the mix; (then) and a team (in the Vikings) that’s in the mix and then (Detroit), who just knocked off a 10-win football team. So nothing's easy at this point of the season.”

From 1990 through 2019, under the 12-team playoff format, 60 teams reached the Super Bowl. Of those, 48 had a first-round playoff bye, and only 12 of the 240 teams that played in a wild-card game reached the Super Bowl that year — including the 2010 Packers, who won three straight road games as the No. 6 seed to reach Super Bowl XLV, where they beat the Pittsburgh Steelers, the AFC’s No. 2 seed that year.

Last year, with the expanded playoffs, the Buccaneers won three straight road games — including at Lambeau Field in the NFC Championship Game — before beating the Kansas City Chiefs (the AFC’s No. 1 seed) in Super Bowl LV.

Rodgers-led Packers teams have been the No. 1 playoff seed only twice before: In 2011, when they lost after the bye week to the eventual Super Bowl-champion New York Giants at Lambeau Field after a 15-1 regular season; and last year, when Rodgers finally got his wish — an NFC Championship Game at home, after playing his first four on the road at Chicago (2010), Seattle (2014), Atlanta (2016) and San Francisco (2019) — only to lose to the Buccaneers and Tom Brady, 31-26.

“We have to take it game by game, but that’s the goal,” veteran safety Adrian Amos said of the top seed. “It’s always going to be important for us. We’re not going to say that it’s not important, because you always want to have that homefield advantage to not have to travel and to (be able to) play in front of our home crowd.”

Added inside linebacker De’Vondre Campbell, who was on that 2016 Falcons team that had homefield and beat the Packers to go to the Super Bowl: “Homefield advantage is everything. And especially playing in Lambeau, the elements are definitely in our advantage in a lot of ways. Because the reality of it is, nobody wants to play football in the cold. If you have a choice, you want to play in warmer weather, so it’s definitely to our advantage.”

What would also be to the Packers’ advantage would be an extra week of healing. Not only has Rodgers been taking game-day pain-killing injections for his fractured left pinkie toe, but the Packers are still hoping to get three All-Pro players back into the lineup: Left tackle David Bakhtiari, who hasn’t played all season after tearing the ACL in his left knee during a New Year’s Eve practice last season; cornerback Jaire Alexander, who has been out since suffering a shoulder injury Oct. 3 against Pittsburgh; and outside linebacker Za’Darius Smith, whose back injury dates to before training camp and limited him to 18 snaps in the regular-season opener before he underwent back surgery and landed on injured reserve.

Both Bakhtiari, who is on the active roster, and Alexander, who is still on injured reserve but can be activated at any time now, took part in practices last week. Whether either of them will play against the Browns is unclear, but the Packers clearly would love to get them both back sometime before the playoffs begin. Or, at the very least, for the postseason, as the No. 1 seed would mean the Packers would only need to win two home games to punch their tickets to Los Angeles and a Super Bowl LVI berth.

The Packers are also hoping to get center Josh Myers (knee) and right tackle Billy Turner (knee) back at some point, but how soon is hard to say.

“The opportunity to get players back, I think is at the top of the list, with Dave’s status and Ja’s status and Z’s status kind of unknown at this point,” Rodger said. “Having an extra week would be really great for my toe. That’d be fantastic to get another week (of healing).

“And then, the fact we can win two home playoff games and make it to the Super Bowl, that’s what we had last year. We beat a good Rams team (in the divisional round) and then couldn’t finish it off against Tampa. It would be nice to get another opportunity to do it again at home. Everything is right in front of us. We’ve got to win the next three and then get a chance to relax.”

