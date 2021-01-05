Packers: Seeking needed rest but wary of looming COVID-19 dangers, LaFleur aims to get team rested, vigilant

“We’re pretty matter of fact with the guys.” LaFleur said Monday afternoon in a Zoom call with reporters from his Lambeau Field office. “But I really think as much as myself or the rest of our staff stress it, it really comes back down to the people and the individual players, and everybody involved in this thing.

“It’s not just our players, coaches. It’s our trainers, our strength coaches; everybody that’s around the team, everybody is really taking a lot of pride in what we’ve been able to accomplish. We know that we need everybody to continue to move on and progress. You just never know. One guy could, because of a close contact, could wipe out a room. You see it all over the league.

“As much as I want to think that these guys listen to me all the time, I think it’s more to do with just the people really owning it and taking that responsibility upon themselves to try to be as safe as they can living in this crazy world that we’re living in right now.”