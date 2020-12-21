Packers: Seek improvement after win that — at first — felt a lot like a loss TUES

And then, at some point, it dawned on the second-year head coach: Yeah, the offense struggled. But the defense came through (albeit against a less-than-stellar Panthers offense missing its star player, running back Christian McCaffrey), the special teams wasn’t a disaster (although punter JK Scott’s final kick near the end of the game was nearly blocked, which would have been a disaster), and the Packers still won the game — moving them to within two victories of securing the best record in the NFC and the homefield advantage and first-round playoff bye that come with it.

“Anytime you don’t play your best as a football team, it is disappointing. We have a high standard,” LaFleur explained. “The one thing I always have to be mindful of is, you know, being excited for every win. Sometimes it might take special teams and a defensive effort, and other times it might take a great offensive effort. At the end of the day, it’s about finding ways to win football games. And you can never let one area overshadow the others.

“The disappointing thing, I believe, is that when you’re up 21-3, you’ve got to find ways to put an opponent out — especially one when you think you’re better (than they are). And we weren’t able to do that. So, we’ve got to look critically at the missed opportunities that were out there for us, and why we didn’t connect on those.”