Packers schedule

Regular season

Sept. 5 Packers 10, Bears 3

Sept. 15 Packers 21, Vikings 16

Sept. 22 Packers 27, Broncos 16

Sept. 26 Eagles 34, Packers 27

Oct. 6 at Dallas, 3:25 p.m. (FOX)

Oct. 14 Detroit, 7:15 p.m. (ESPN)

Oct. 20 Oakland, noon (CBS)

Oct. 27 at Kansas City, 7:20 p.m. (NBC)

Nov. 3 at Los Angeles Chargers, 3:25 p.m. (CBS)

Nov. 10 Carolina, noon (FOX)

Nov. 17 BYE

Nov. 24 at San Francisco, 3:25 p.m. (FOX)

Dec. 1 at New York Giants, noon (FOX)

Dec. 8 Washington, noon (FOX)

Dec. 15 Chicago, noon (FOX)

Dec. 23 at Minnesota, 7:15 p.m. (ESPN)

Dec. 29 at Detroit, noon (FOX)

