PACKERS SCHEDULE

Remaining preseason games

(All preseason games on WTMJ-TV)

Aug. 22 — at Oakland (at Winnipeg, Canada), late.

Aug. 29 — Kansas City, 7 p.m.

Regular season

Sept. 5 — at Chicago, 7:20 p.m. (NBC)

Sept. 15 — Minnesota, noon (FOX)

Sept. 22 — Denver, noon (FOX)

Sept. 26 — Philadelphia, 7:20 p.m. (FOX/NFLN/Amazon)

Oct. 6 — at Dallas, 3:25 p.m. (FOX)

Oct. 14 — Detroit, 7:15 p.m. (ESPN)

Register for more free articles.
Stay logged in to skip the surveys.
Log in Register

Oct. 20 — Oakland, noon (CBS)

Oct. 27 — at Kansas City, 7:20 p.m. (NBC)

Nov. 3 — at Los Angeles Chargers, 3:25 p.m. (CBS)

Nov. 10 — Carolina, noon (FOX)

Nov. 17 — BYE

Nov. 24 — at San Francisco, 3:25 p.m. (FOX)

Dec. 1 — at New York Giants, noon (FOX)

Dec. 8 — Washington, noon (FOX)

Dec. 15 — Chicago, noon (FOX)

Dec. 23 — at Minnesota, 7:15 p.m. (ESPN)

Dec. 29 — at Detroit, noon (FOX)

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments