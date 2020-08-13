Packers: Safety Savage ‘extremely excited for Year 2’

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Racine's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up Become a Member

GREEN BAY – Darnell Savage was reluctant to admit what was obvious to just about anyone who watched the second half of the Green Bay Packers safety’s rookie season last year.

He was not the same player he’d been before a Week 5 ankle injury in Dallas.

“I’m not going to use it as an excuse or anything like that. It’s something you’ve got to deal with,” Savage said during a Zoom video conference call with reporters. “In the game of football, injuries are going to happen. Sometimes, you’ve just got to battle them through them.

“Injuries, there are some that are severe and some that are moderate that you are able to push through. You’ve just got to find the best way to manage it and deal with it. I think I did a pretty good job with it being my first injury that I actually had to play with. Obviously, would’ve been a lot better if it never happened. But it did happen, so it is what it is. I learned from it.”

Savage took all kinds of lessons from 2019, when he was the second of the Packers’ two first-round draft picks and finished his first NFL season having registered 72 tackles, two tackles for a loss, two interceptions, a team-high two forced fumbles, seven pass break-ups, one quarterback hit and two QB pressures in 16 games (including playoffs).