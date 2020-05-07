Packers: Ruvell Martin special fit for first season-long minority coaching fellowship

GREEN BAY — From personal experience, Ruvell Martin knows this much about Green Bay Packers head coach Matt LaFleur and quarterback Aaron Rodgers.
“Matt and Aaron have something in common,” Martin said with a laugh during an ESPN Wisconsin interview last offseason. “They didn’t throw it to me enough.”
Yes, the ex-Packers and ex-Saginaw Valley State wide receiver caught passes from both LaFleur and Rodgers during his football career, and on Wednesday, Martin was reunited with his two favorite quarterbacks and buddies when the Packers hired him for LaFleur’s inaugural minority coaching fellowship.
The position is a yearlong, full-time position for young and aspiring minority coaches. LaFleur’s predecessor, Mike McCarthy, had annual minority coaching internships during past offseasons as part of the Bill Walsh Diversity Coaching Fellowship Program., with ex-Packers players Nick Barnett, Jarrett Bush and Brandon Jackson taking part during McCarthy’s final season in 2018.
But this marks the first time the team has had a year-long position like this.
And it’s hard to imagine a better fit than Martin, who was one of Rodgers’ closest friends when the two played together in Green Bay (2006-’08) and was LaFleur’s roommate and teammate at Saginaw Valley State for three years in college. Martin’s hiring had been in the works for a few months, a source said, but having Martin on the staff after the Packers picked Utah State quarterback Jordan Love in the first round of last month’s NFL Draft can’t be a bad thing given how well he knows Rodgers and LaFleur.
“He was my quarterback from my freshman to my junior year. He was the starter the whole time. And he was actually also my roommate for two years,” Martin said of LaFleur in that interview last year. “So we lived together for two years and played ball for three years, too.”
Martin said LaFleur was “a great teammate, and a really good quarterback,” and described his style of play like this: “He was a smaller quarterback, so if he knew he had an opportunity to take off and run, he was going to take off and run. He actually had two NFL wideouts to throw to – myself and Glenn Martinez. So, I would have liked to have seen him put it up a little bit more. But he trusted those legs of his.”
Asked what kind of roommate LaFleur was, Martin replied, “He was clean. He was a really good guy. He’s one of those people you’re fortunate to have run across. He was always into what he was doing as far as whether it be coaching or school or being the quarterback, so he wasn’t a guy I partied with or anything like that because he was really studious and into what he was doing. He was one of those guys where you were like, ‘When I grow up, I want to be like you.’”
And now Martin will at least start down that path in coaching. He’ll be working with the offense and assist with the wide receivers during his yearlong fellowship, the Packers said.
During his three seasons with the Packers, Martin caught 52 passes for 749 yards and six touchdowns, including 15 catches for 149 yards and a touchdown during Rodgers’ first year as a starter in 2008. In college, Martin caught 174 passes for 2,313 yards and 21 touchdowns in four seasons. He ranks eighth in school history in receiving yards and fifth in receptions, while another ex-Packers receiver, Jeff Janis, holds the school records in those categories.
After his three years in Green Bay, Martin played parts of the next four years with the St. Louis Rams, Seattle Seahawks and Buffalo Bills. He had been living outside of Charlotte, N.C. where he owns his own real estate brokerage firm and he and his wife Michelle are raising their four daughters, who range in age from 5 to 14.
Martin was not made available to reporters Wednesday, but when asked last year which of the two he’d say was his favorite quarterback, Martin said Rodgers – although he might have to change his answer now.
“My favorite? I think my time with Matt was fun, but I definitely think my time in Green Bay cannot be surpassed. So obviously I’m going to go with (Rodgers),” Martin replied. “It was an awesome experience. And we had a few more fans watching those games.”
