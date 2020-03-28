Packers: Running back Jones entering contract year full of uncertainty

GREEN BAY — There aren’t many more likable characters in the Green Bay Packers’ locker room than running back Aaron Jones.
He’s as happy-go-lucky as his more colorful backfield mate Jamaal Williams, his offensive linemen love blocking for him, his teammates admire his work ethic and talent, and his coaches still marvel at the yes sirs and no sirs they get from him because of his upbringing in a military family.
And they all loved his production and the game-changing playmaking he delivered during his breakthrough season in 2019, when he gained 1,084 yards on 236 carries (4.6 yards per carry) and added 474 more yards on 49 receptions. He scored 19 regular-season touchdowns – tied for the most in the league – and added 149 more total yards from scrimmage and three more TDs in postseason play. Jones and wide receiver Davante Adams were by far the Packers’ biggest playmakers in Year 1 of head coach Matt LaFleur’s offensive system.
“Certainly, Aaron was dynamic for us,” general manager Brian Gutekunst said at the annual NFL scouting combine last month. “Him and Davante, from an explosive play (standpoint), they were kind of carrying us a little bit there. So, I think I was impressed with his ability to stay healthy and stay out there.
“He certainly had more touches than he’s had (in previous seasons). So that proved a lot to us. He’s such important part of what Matt’s trying to do on offense. He’s a versatile piece. You can move him all around. Really makes it tough on defenses. So, really excited to see him in Year 2 of Matt’s offense, as well.”
And yet, after all that, Jones heads into the final year of his four-year rookie contract in 2020 facing an uncertain future – largely because of the way his fellow running backs have been devalued in recent years.
Never has that been more evident than during the first two weeks of NFL free agency, as three high-profile running backs’ fates – those of ex-Los Angeles Rams star Todd Gurley, ex-Atlanta Falcons lead back Devonta Freeman and Los Angeles Chargers-turned-Denver Broncos running back Melvin Gordon, the former University of Wisconsin great – showed just how hard the economics of football have come crashing down on the position.
And it all leads back to Jones, a 2017 fifth-round pick who didn’t strike it rich on his rookie deal – although he did get a raise to a base salary of $2.147 million in 2020 as part of the NFL’s “proven performance escalator.” Any player drafted in the third round or later can earn the escalator by playing at least 35 percent of his team’s offensive or defensive snaps during at least two of his first three NFL seasons or by playing at least 35 percent of the total offensive or defensive snaps over the entire three-year period. Hitting the escalator raises a player’s base salary to that of the lowest restricted tender in the final year of his rookie deal.
Jones also got an additional $226,850.49 recently from the NFL’s performance pay pool last season. But it he’s hoping to cash in for a much bigger payday with another strong season in 2020, that’s probably not in the offing.
The Rams decision to release Gurley after he played only two seasons after signing a four-year, $57 million contract extension before the 2018 season ($21 million guaranteed) could mark the end of big-money deals for backs. He’d put up huge numbers in 2017 (1,305 rushing yards, 2,093 total yards from scrimmage and 19 total touchdowns) to earn that extension, and his regular-season production in 2018 (1,251 rushing yards, 1,831 yards from scrimmage and 21 total touchdowns) seemed to justify the extension.
But Gurley was mysteriously limited during the Rams’ playoff run to a berth in Super Bowl LIII, and last season, he managed only 857 rushing yards (a 3.8-yard average) and 1,064 total yards from scrimmage with 14 total touchdowns. The Rams absorbed $20 million in dead cap money when they cut Gurley, who signed an economical one-year, $6 million deal with the Falcons, who cut Freeman with three years and $21 million left on the five-year, $41.25 million extension he signed before the 2017 season.
And then there’s Gordon, the ex-Badgers standout who held out to start the 2019 season in hopes of getting an extension from the Chargers, only to see the ploy backfire. He wound up reporting after six regular-season games, had the least-productive season of his career with 612 rushing yards, watched the Chargers pay backup Austin Ekeler instead (four years, $24.5 million, $15 million guaranteed) and settled for a two-year, $16 million deal with the Broncos ($13.5 million guaranteed).
Speaking in a conference call with Broncos beat writers earlier in the week, Gordon admitted his holdout was a mistake.
“I definitely felt like I ruined some relationships,” Gordon said. “It definitely was difficult. I kind of felt some tension walking around, but I just tired my best to keep a smile on my face and just show up for work every day. Obviously, I can’t take back what I did. What I did was done. And now I’m here (in Denver).
“Obviously those are games I can’t get back. I started out slow and being able to catch my stride toward the end of the season, but then it’s too late.”
Le’Veon Bell, who sat out the entire 2018 season and went from the Pittsburgh Steelers to the New York Jets on a four-year, $52.5 million deal, struggled last season (789 rushing yards, 3.2 yards per carry, three touchdowns) and is another cautionary tale that figures to make teams think twice about paying their backs.
Dallas’ Ezekiel Elliott, at least for now, is the outlier. A first-round pick from Ohio State in 2016, Elliott signed a six-year, $90 million extension with the Cowboys before last season and delivered his third 1,000-yard season in four years.
While his rushing yards were down slightly from 2018 (1,357, down from 1,434) and his total yards from scrimmage dipped as well (1,777, down from 2,001) his touchdown numbers were up (14, up from nine).
Which leads back to Jones. He could try to follow the Gordon and Bell holdout playbooks, at least for the offseason program – assuming there is an offseason program amid the uncertainty of the COVID-19 outbreak – but that seems unlikely.
“I mean, it takes all 11 out there, so when the attention’s on you it’s just not you. You have help, you have your brothers out there with you who have been putting in the work with you,” Jones said late last season.
Asked about how far he’d come from being a three-star recruit entering college at Texas-El Paso, Jones replied, “It definitely fuels me. It keeps me going because you see the guys who were five stars, most of them make it to the NFL. You’re still competing with those guys. I’ve always felt like I’ve been better than a lot of those guys and been competing but always been under the radar.
“I’ve always been told I was small, too little, wouldn’t make it in this league. I just put my head down and worked hard.”
Gutekunst has several other cornerstone players entering the final years of their contracts, including left tackle David Bakhtiari, nose tackle Kenny Clark, center Corey Linsley and cornerback Kevin King. Whether he tries to extend Jones before free agency next year or lets the season play out remains to be seen.
“Obviously with Aaron and Jamaal, we have two pretty good backs and I’m very confident,” Gutekunst said. “We’ve usually kept between three and four on the roster and that’s probably how we’ll move forward.
“Aaron, obviously, had a fantastic year, was dynamic not only as a runner but in the passing game as well. And Jamaal, I felt like when Jamaal was out you could see our team feel it a little bit. He’s such an important part of not only our running game, but he’s an excellent pass blocker. He’s probably the best pass blocker we have on the football team right now from the backfield. (I’m) really confident in those two guys going into next year.”
