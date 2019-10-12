Packers roster

No. Name Pos. Ht. Wt. Exp.

2 Mason Crosby K 6-1 207 13

6 JK Scott P 6-6 208 2

8 Tim Boyle QB 6-4 232 2

10 Darrius Shepherd WR 5-11 186 R

12 Aaron Rodgers QB 6-2 225 15

13 Allen Lazard WR 6-5 227 1

16 Jake Kumerow WR 6-4 209 2

17 Davonte Adams WR 6-1 215 6

20 Kevin King CB 6-3 200 3

22 Dexter Williams RB 5-11 212 R

23 Jaire Alexander CB 5-10 196 2

25 Will Redmond S 5-11 186 4

26 Darnell Savage S 5-11 198 R

28 Tony Brown CB 6-0 199 2

29 Ka’Dar Hollman 6-0 196 R

30 Jamaal Williams RB 6-0 213 3

31 Adrian Amos S 6-0 214 5

32 Tra Carson RB 5-11 228 3

33 Aaron Jones RB 5-9 208 3

37 Josh Jackson CB 6-0 196 2

38 Tramon Williams CB 5-11 191 13

39 Clandon Sullivan CB 5-11 189 2

42 Oren Burks LB 6-3 233 2

43 Hunter Bradley LS 6-3 241 2

44 Ty Summers LB 6-1 241 R

45 Danny Vitale FB 6-0 239 4

50 Blake Martinez LB 6-2 237 4

51 Kyler Fackrell LB 6-5 245 4

52 Rashan Gary LB 6-5 277 R

53 Tim Williams LB 6-3 244 3

55 Za’Darius Smith LB 6-4 272 5

61 Cole Madison G 6-5 3-8 1

62 Lucas Patrick G 6-3 313 3

63 Corey Linsley C 6-3 301 6

67 Adfam Pankey G-T 6-5 313 2

69 David Bakhtiari T 6-4 310 7

70 Alex Light T-G 6-5 309 2

74 Elgton Jenkins G 6-5 311 R

75 Bryan Bulaga T 6-5 314 10

77 Billy Turner T-G 6-5 310 6

80 Jimmy Graham TE 6-7 265 10

81 Geronimo Allison WR 6-3 202 4

83 M. Valdes-Scantling WR 6-4 206 2

85 Robert Tonyan TE 6-5 237 2

89 Marcedes Lewis TE 6-6 267 14

90 Montravius Adams DL 6-4 304 3

91 Preston Smith LB 6-5 265 5

93 B.J. Goodson LB 6-1 242 4

94 Dean Lowry DL 6-6 296 4

95 Tyler Lancaster DL 6-3 313 2

96 Kingsley Keke DL 6-3 288 R

97 Kenny Clark DL 6-3 314 4

Lions roster

No. Name Pos. Ht. Wt. Exp.

2 Jeff Driskel QB 6-4 235 4

5 Matt Prater K 5-10 201 13

6 Sam Martin P 6-1 211 7

9 Matthew Stafford QB 6-3 220 11

10 David Blough QB 6-1 205 R

11 Marvin Jones Jr. WR 6-2 199 8

17 Marvin Hall WR 5-10 190 3

19 Kenny Golladay WR 6-4 214 3

21 Tracy Walker DB 6-1 210 2

23 Darius Slay CB 6-0 190 7

24 Amani Oruwariye CB 6-2 205 R

25 Will Harris S 6-1 207 R

26 Paul Perkins RB 5-11 208 3

27 Justin Coleman CB 5-11 190 5

28 Quandre Diggs DB 5-9 197 5

29 Rashaan Melvin CB 6-2 194 7

30 Dee Virgin CB 5-9 195 2

32 Tavon Wilson S 6-0 208 8

33 Kerryon Johnson RB 5-11 22 2

35 Miles Killebrew S 6-2 222 4

38 Mike Ford CB 6-0 198 2

39 Jamal Agnew CB 5-10 190 3

40 Jarrad Davis LB 6-1 245 3

41 J.D. McKissic RB 5-10 195 3

42 Devon Kennard LB 6-3 256 6

44 Jalen Reeves-Maybin LB 6-0 233 3

46 Nick Bawden FB 6-2 245 2

48 Don Muhlbach LS 6-4 258 16

49 C.J. Moore S 5-11 195 R

51 Jahlani Tavai LB 6-2 250 R

52 Christian Jones LB 6-3 250 6

60 Graham Glasgow C=G 6-6 310 4

63 Beau Benzschawel G 6-6 300 R

65 Tyrell Crosby OL 6-4 310 2

66 Joe Dahl G 6-4 310 4

68 Taylor Decker T 6-7 318 4

71 Rick Wagner T 6-6 313 7

76 Oday Aboushi OL 6-5 315 7

77 Frank Ragnow OL 6-5 311 2

79 Kenny Wiggins G 6-6 315 6

80 Danny Armendola WR 5-11 185 11

82 Logan Thomas TE 6-6 250 5

83 Jesse James TE 6-7 250 5

85 Tom Kennedy WR 5-10 194 R

88 T.J. Hockenson TE 6-5 247 R

90 Trey Flowers DE 6-2 265 5

91 A’Shawn Robinson DT 6-4 330 4

92 Kevin Strong DT 6-4 285 R

93 Da’Shawn Hand DL 6-3 297 2

95 Romeo Okwara DE 6-4 263 4

96 Mike Daniels DT 6-0 310 8

98 Damon Harrison Jr. DT 6-3 350 8

