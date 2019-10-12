Packers roster
No. Name Pos. Ht. Wt. Exp.
2 Mason Crosby K 6-1 207 13
6 JK Scott P 6-6 208 2
8 Tim Boyle QB 6-4 232 2
10 Darrius Shepherd WR 5-11 186 R
12 Aaron Rodgers QB 6-2 225 15
13 Allen Lazard WR 6-5 227 1
16 Jake Kumerow WR 6-4 209 2
17 Davonte Adams WR 6-1 215 6
20 Kevin King CB 6-3 200 3
22 Dexter Williams RB 5-11 212 R
23 Jaire Alexander CB 5-10 196 2
25 Will Redmond S 5-11 186 4
26 Darnell Savage S 5-11 198 R
28 Tony Brown CB 6-0 199 2
29 Ka’Dar Hollman 6-0 196 R
30 Jamaal Williams RB 6-0 213 3
31 Adrian Amos S 6-0 214 5
32 Tra Carson RB 5-11 228 3
33 Aaron Jones RB 5-9 208 3
37 Josh Jackson CB 6-0 196 2
38 Tramon Williams CB 5-11 191 13
39 Clandon Sullivan CB 5-11 189 2
42 Oren Burks LB 6-3 233 2
43 Hunter Bradley LS 6-3 241 2
44 Ty Summers LB 6-1 241 R
45 Danny Vitale FB 6-0 239 4
50 Blake Martinez LB 6-2 237 4
51 Kyler Fackrell LB 6-5 245 4
52 Rashan Gary LB 6-5 277 R
53 Tim Williams LB 6-3 244 3
55 Za’Darius Smith LB 6-4 272 5
61 Cole Madison G 6-5 3-8 1
62 Lucas Patrick G 6-3 313 3
63 Corey Linsley C 6-3 301 6
67 Adfam Pankey G-T 6-5 313 2
69 David Bakhtiari T 6-4 310 7
70 Alex Light T-G 6-5 309 2
74 Elgton Jenkins G 6-5 311 R
75 Bryan Bulaga T 6-5 314 10
77 Billy Turner T-G 6-5 310 6
80 Jimmy Graham TE 6-7 265 10
81 Geronimo Allison WR 6-3 202 4
83 M. Valdes-Scantling WR 6-4 206 2
85 Robert Tonyan TE 6-5 237 2
89 Marcedes Lewis TE 6-6 267 14
90 Montravius Adams DL 6-4 304 3
91 Preston Smith LB 6-5 265 5
93 B.J. Goodson LB 6-1 242 4
94 Dean Lowry DL 6-6 296 4
95 Tyler Lancaster DL 6-3 313 2
96 Kingsley Keke DL 6-3 288 R
97 Kenny Clark DL 6-3 314 4
Lions roster
No. Name Pos. Ht. Wt. Exp.
2 Jeff Driskel QB 6-4 235 4
5 Matt Prater K 5-10 201 13
6 Sam Martin P 6-1 211 7
9 Matthew Stafford QB 6-3 220 11
10 David Blough QB 6-1 205 R
11 Marvin Jones Jr. WR 6-2 199 8
17 Marvin Hall WR 5-10 190 3
19 Kenny Golladay WR 6-4 214 3
21 Tracy Walker DB 6-1 210 2
23 Darius Slay CB 6-0 190 7
24 Amani Oruwariye CB 6-2 205 R
25 Will Harris S 6-1 207 R
26 Paul Perkins RB 5-11 208 3
27 Justin Coleman CB 5-11 190 5
28 Quandre Diggs DB 5-9 197 5
29 Rashaan Melvin CB 6-2 194 7
30 Dee Virgin CB 5-9 195 2
32 Tavon Wilson S 6-0 208 8
33 Kerryon Johnson RB 5-11 22 2
35 Miles Killebrew S 6-2 222 4
38 Mike Ford CB 6-0 198 2
39 Jamal Agnew CB 5-10 190 3
40 Jarrad Davis LB 6-1 245 3
41 J.D. McKissic RB 5-10 195 3
42 Devon Kennard LB 6-3 256 6
44 Jalen Reeves-Maybin LB 6-0 233 3
46 Nick Bawden FB 6-2 245 2
48 Don Muhlbach LS 6-4 258 16
49 C.J. Moore S 5-11 195 R
51 Jahlani Tavai LB 6-2 250 R
52 Christian Jones LB 6-3 250 6
60 Graham Glasgow C=G 6-6 310 4
63 Beau Benzschawel G 6-6 300 R
65 Tyrell Crosby OL 6-4 310 2
66 Joe Dahl G 6-4 310 4
68 Taylor Decker T 6-7 318 4
71 Rick Wagner T 6-6 313 7
76 Oday Aboushi OL 6-5 315 7
77 Frank Ragnow OL 6-5 311 2
79 Kenny Wiggins G 6-6 315 6
80 Danny Armendola WR 5-11 185 11
82 Logan Thomas TE 6-6 250 5
83 Jesse James TE 6-7 250 5
85 Tom Kennedy WR 5-10 194 R
88 T.J. Hockenson TE 6-5 247 R
90 Trey Flowers DE 6-2 265 5
91 A’Shawn Robinson DT 6-4 330 4
92 Kevin Strong DT 6-4 285 R
93 Da’Shawn Hand DL 6-3 297 2
95 Romeo Okwara DE 6-4 263 4
96 Mike Daniels DT 6-0 310 8
98 Damon Harrison Jr. DT 6-3 350 8
