Packers roster

No.;Name;Pos.;Ht.;Wt.;Exp.

2;Mason Crosby;K6-1;207;13

6;JK Scott;P;6-6;208;2

8;Tim Boyle;QB;6-4;232;2

10;Darrius Shepherd;WR;5-11;186;R

11;Trevor Davis;WR;6-1;188;4

12;Aaron Rodgers;QB;6-2;225;15

13;Allen Lazard;WR-6-5;227;1

16;Jake Kumerow;WR;6-4;209;2

17;Davonte Adams;WR;6-1;215;6

20;Kevin King;CB;6-3;200;3

22;Dexter Williams;RB;5-11;212;R

23;Jaire Alexander;CB;5-10;196;2

24;Raven Green;S;5-11;197;2

25;Will Redmond;S;5-11;186;4

26;Darnell Savage;S;5-11;198;R

28;Tony Brown;CB;6-0;199;2

29;Ka'Dar Hollman;6-0;196;R

30;Jamaal Williams;RB;RB6-0;213;3

31;Adrian Amos;S;6-0;214;5

33;Aaron Jones;RB;5-9;208;3

37;Josh Jackson;CB;6-0;196;2

38;Tramon Williams;CB;5-11;191;13

39;Clandon Sullivan;CB;5-11;189;2

42;Oren Burks;LB;6-3;233;2

43;Hunter Bradley;LS;6-3;241;2

44;Ty Summers;LB;6-1;241;R

You're out of free articles
Sign in or create a FREE account to keep reading.
Log in Sign up

45;Danny Vitale;FB;6-0;239;4

50;Blake Martinez;LB;6-2;237;4

51;Kyler Fackrell;LB;6-5;245;4

52;Rashan Gary;LB;6-5;277;R

55;Za'Darius Smith;LB;6-4;272;5

61;Cole Madison;G;6-5;3-8;1

62;Lucas Patrick;G;6-3;313;3

63;Corey Linsley;C;6-3;301;6

65;Lane Taylor;G;6-3;324;7

69;David Bakhtiari;T;6-4;310;7

70;Alex Light;T-G;6-5;309;2

74;Elgton Jenkins;G;6-5;311;R

75;Bryan Bulaga;T;6-5;314;10

77;Billy Turner;T-G;6-5;310;6

80;Jimmy Graham;TE;6-7;265;10

81;Geronimo Allison;WR;6-3;202;4

83;Marquez Valdes-Scantling;WR;6-4;206;2

85;Robert Tonyan;TE;6-5;237;2

89;Marcedes Lewis;TE;6-6;267;14

90;Montravius Adams;DL;6-4;304;3

91;Preston Smith;LB;6-5;265;5

93;B.J. Goodson;LB;6-1;242;4

94;Dean Lowry;DL;6-6;296;4

95;Tyler Lancaster;DL;6-3;313;2

96;Kingsley Keke;DL;6-3;288;R

97;Kenny Clark;DL;6-3;314;4

98;Fadol Brown;DL;6-4;282;2

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments