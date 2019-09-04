Packers roster
No.;Name;Pos.;Ht.;Wt.;Exp.
2;Mason Crosby;K6-1;207;13
6;JK Scott;P;6-6;208;2
8;Tim Boyle;QB;6-4;232;2
10;Darrius Shepherd;WR;5-11;186;R
11;Trevor Davis;WR;6-1;188;4
12;Aaron Rodgers;QB;6-2;225;15
13;Allen Lazard;WR-6-5;227;1
16;Jake Kumerow;WR;6-4;209;2
17;Davonte Adams;WR;6-1;215;6
20;Kevin King;CB;6-3;200;3
22;Dexter Williams;RB;5-11;212;R
23;Jaire Alexander;CB;5-10;196;2
24;Raven Green;S;5-11;197;2
25;Will Redmond;S;5-11;186;4
26;Darnell Savage;S;5-11;198;R
28;Tony Brown;CB;6-0;199;2
29;Ka'Dar Hollman;6-0;196;R
30;Jamaal Williams;RB;RB6-0;213;3
31;Adrian Amos;S;6-0;214;5
33;Aaron Jones;RB;5-9;208;3
37;Josh Jackson;CB;6-0;196;2
38;Tramon Williams;CB;5-11;191;13
39;Clandon Sullivan;CB;5-11;189;2
42;Oren Burks;LB;6-3;233;2
43;Hunter Bradley;LS;6-3;241;2
44;Ty Summers;LB;6-1;241;R
45;Danny Vitale;FB;6-0;239;4
50;Blake Martinez;LB;6-2;237;4
51;Kyler Fackrell;LB;6-5;245;4
52;Rashan Gary;LB;6-5;277;R
55;Za'Darius Smith;LB;6-4;272;5
61;Cole Madison;G;6-5;3-8;1
62;Lucas Patrick;G;6-3;313;3
63;Corey Linsley;C;6-3;301;6
65;Lane Taylor;G;6-3;324;7
69;David Bakhtiari;T;6-4;310;7
70;Alex Light;T-G;6-5;309;2
74;Elgton Jenkins;G;6-5;311;R
75;Bryan Bulaga;T;6-5;314;10
77;Billy Turner;T-G;6-5;310;6
80;Jimmy Graham;TE;6-7;265;10
81;Geronimo Allison;WR;6-3;202;4
83;Marquez Valdes-Scantling;WR;6-4;206;2
85;Robert Tonyan;TE;6-5;237;2
89;Marcedes Lewis;TE;6-6;267;14
90;Montravius Adams;DL;6-4;304;3
91;Preston Smith;LB;6-5;265;5
93;B.J. Goodson;LB;6-1;242;4
94;Dean Lowry;DL;6-6;296;4
95;Tyler Lancaster;DL;6-3;313;2
96;Kingsley Keke;DL;6-3;288;R
97;Kenny Clark;DL;6-3;314;4
98;Fadol Brown;DL;6-4;282;2
