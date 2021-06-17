Packers: Rookies have benefited from a true offseason

GREEN BAY — Exactly how much the Green Bay Packers’ 2021 rookie class has benefited from a near-normal offseason program is hard to quantify.

But there is absolutely no question the group is better off than their counterparts were last year, when those rookies spent their first NFL offseason entirely in the virtual realm thanks to the COVID-19 pandemic and they didn’t set foot on the grass of the team’s Clarke Hinkle or Ray Nitschke practice fields until training camp kicked off in August.

This year’s crop is ahead of the game in every way, including … with first-round draft pick Eric Stokes’ sleep schedule?

“Coming from college to here, there’s just a lot more time that I’ve got on my hands,” said the rookie cornerback from Georgia. “So I’m just getting used to that, getting used to my schedule — when I can do this, when I can nap. All that good stuff. You’ve got to throw in a nap sometimes and get adjusted to that.”

While last year’s rookies had plenty of chances to catch up on their rest — for all anyone knows, maybe one or two even fell asleep in a Zoom meeting with his camera off, right? — this year’s group is obviously better prepared for when training camp kicks off on July 27.