Packers: Rookie linebacker Barnes aims to parlay impressive debut SAT

But when Barnes was added to the 53-man roster last Saturday, he not only kept the streak alive – he also gave the defense a meaningful lift. Barnes’ two tackles for loss were critical plays early in the second half – a stop of running back Alexander Mattison for a 1-yard loss and a nifty, veteran-savvy shutdown of a Kirk Cousins screen pass to running back Dalvin Cook, whom Barnes threw for a 2-yard loss.

“He did a lot of great things. We feel really confident with him as his teammates, and the coaching staff really felt confident him, too, to put him out there and give him a start on opening day,” veteran outside linebacker Preston Smith said Thursday. “He’s a kid that flies around, makes a lot of plays. He’s a guy that you can count on and we know he’s going to do his job, he’s going to be in the right place and he’s going to be where he needs to be at the right time.”

Barnes got the opportunity when defensive coordinator Mike Pettine and inside linebackers coach Kirk Olivadotti decided to have an open competition for the starting job in advance of the opener, and despite Burks and Summers being more familiar with Pettine’s scheme, Barnes won out.