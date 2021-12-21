Packers: Rodgers ready to surpass Favre on Christmas

GREEN BAY — Afterward, Aaron Rodgers swiped open his iPhone and sent the Ol’ Gunslinger a note.

Rodgers had just tied his predecessor and pal, Brett Favre, for the most touchdown passes in Green Bay Packers history with 442, having thrown three — but having missed on a potential fourth that would have broken the record — during the Packers’ 31-30 victory over the Baltimore Ravens.

And Rodgers, whose career has followed a strikingly similar arc as Favre’s did, wanted to express his appreciation.

“(We) had a nice little exchange,” Rodgers said Tuesday afternoon, as the Packers turned their attention to Saturday’s Christmas Day matchup with the Cleveland Browns at Lambeau Field, where he hopes to break Favre’s record. “I have a lot of love for 'Favrey' and a lot of gratitude for the time I got to spend watching him.”

The now 52-year-old Favre, having retired from the NFL following the 2010 season and been inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2015, responded in part with a piece of advice.

“The one thing I will say that he mentioned — which is one thing I’ve been really taking to heart the last couple of years — is he just said, ‘Enjoy it. Because it goes by so fast. And the next thing you know, it’s over,’” Rodgers recounted.

Rodgers said Favre’s words reminded him of a scene from the 2013 series finale of one of Rodgers’ favorite TV shows, “The Office,” in which Andy Bernard, played by Ed Helms, is speaking nostalgically into the camera.

“I wish there was a way to know you’re in the good old days,” Helms says, “before you left them.”

It was virtually impossible to listen to Rodgers say these things Tuesday and not wonder how he’s viewing not only breaking Favre’s record, the final three regular-season games and a playoff run he hopes will end in the second Super Bowl championship of his career, but also his future beyond this season.

In the wake of his offseason of discontent — in which he wanted to be traded, contemplated retirement, skipped the offseason program for the first time in his 17-year career and, eventually, returned for training camp, delivering a detailed list of his grievances and thoughts during his first press conference upon his arrival — Rodgers’ feelings about staying in Green Bay or playing somewhere else in 2022 have been a topic of constant conjecture of late.

Rodgers himself, of course, has sidestepped most questions about the uncertainty, or deftly answered them with somewhat cryptic responses that have shed little light on where his head is at.

Instead, he’s talked repeatedly about living in the moment, focusing on the present, enjoying the here and now. If he knows what he’s going to do next year, he certainly hasn’t dropped many breadcrumbs, even during his loosey-goosey weekly appearances on “The Pat McAfee Show” with the ex-NFL punter and Rodgers former Packers teammate, A.J. Hawk.

So it was interesting to hear him relay what Favre had iMessaged him and the effect it had on him, and how the approaching touchdown pass record has brought into sharp relief the reality that his time in Green Bay has flown by — how it wasn’t that long ago that he was a fresh-faced 21-year-old rookie first-round pick in April 2005, or a first-year starter in September 2008, or a Super Bowl MVP in February 2011, or became a three-time NFL MVP (just like Favre had been) last year.

“I’ve often thought a lot about that (scene from ‘The Office’) — (and was) reminded by Favrey’s comment — to just enjoy these times,” Rodgers continued. “Because these are the good old days. And you never know when they’re going to be done. And it goes by so quickly, to be sitting here with gray in my beard at 38 years old, on the verge of breaking one of those milestone records that I watched Favrey do.”

Whether that thought process leads Rodgers back to Green Bay next season — he is under contract for 2022, but with an untenable salary-cap number of $46.14 million, meaning the Packers will have to either extend him or move on from him — remains to be seen. Perhaps at this point, even Rodgers himself isn’t sure what will happen, or even what he wants to happen.

Meanwhile, from afar, you can bet Favre is a little envious of his successor. While the two have become friends in the intervening years between Favre’s two-season stint with the archrival Minnesota Vikings and now — "We keep in touch periodically,” Rodgers said — there was an I-sure-miss-this tone in Favre’s voice as he talked about Rodgers during his weekly SiriusXM radio show earlier this week.

“You know, Aaron's going to shatter every record out there if he continues to play. Because he's just, he's better now than he's ever been. And shows no signs of slowing down,” Favre said on “The SiriusXM Blitz” on Monday. “Certainly, (he) makes that team so much better.

“Whether he goes to another team or not, he's going to make whoever he plays with so much better. Just a prolific playmaker, probably the best playmaker I think we've ever seen.”

To be sure, Rodgers has been on top of his game of late, despite a fractured pinkie toe on his left foot. While he seemed off in his Nov. 14 return from the reserve/COVID-19 list in a 17-0 shutout win over the Seattle Seahawks, Rodgers has been the best quarterback in football during the past month, making a strong case for his fourth NFL MVP and second in a row. (Favre won his three MVPs in succession, in 1995, 1996 and 1997.)

Over the past four games, Rodgers has completed 70.6% of his passes for 1,301 yards with 13 touchdowns and no interceptions (127.7 rating). While only 10th in passing yardage (3,487) after missing the team’s Nov. 7 loss at Kansas City after contracting COVID-19, he leads the NFL in passer rating (110.4) and has thrown 30 touchdown passes against four interceptions.

“It’s been awesome to watch,” head coach Matt LaFleur said. “He’s a phenomenal quarterback, obviously. (He) makes some unbelievable plays. (I’m) looking forward to the next one.”

That next one should give Rodgers that franchise touchdown pass record, which he realized late last year could be within his reach if he returned this season.

“After last season, I knew that I was getting closer,” Rodgers said. “And (I knew) if I had a decent season this year, I could get home and get this record — which is definitely meaningful to me because of the history of the franchise, and how much I’ve enjoyed my time here.”

