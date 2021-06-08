Packers: Rodgers not present as team opens mandatory minicamp

“That’s team business that we’re always going to keep confidential between us and the player,” LaFleur said.

Rodgers has spent his entire career with the Packers, who selected him with the 24th overall pick in the 2005 draft. But his future with the team has been uncertain ever since ESPN reported in the hours leading up to this year’s draft that Rodgers doesn’t want to return to Green Bay.

And that’s left even his closest teammates wondering what’s next.

“I have just as much of an idea as anyone else does,” Bakhtiari said. “I think as time goes on, it’s going to sort itself out and we all will find out. Aaron is going to speak when he wants to speak. The Packers and the people making those decisions are going to speak to us when they want to speak to us and tell us what’s going on. Other than that, that’s behind closed doors and that’s out of our control.”

Rodgers was noncommittal about his future in an ESPN interview that aired May 24 but did discuss his frustrations with the organization.