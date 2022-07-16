Packers: Rodgers looking to maintain MVP form after losing Adams

GREEN BAY — Aaron Rodgers’ offseason of discontent feels like ancient history now, doesn’t it?

With the Green Bay Packers and their four-time NFL MVP quarterback apparently very much on the same page just a year removed from seemingly not being in the same library, it’s almost as if Rodgers’ frustration with the franchise never happened.

Everything is evidently hunky-dory now between Rodgers and general manager Brian Gutekunst, whose communication skills (and the culture Rodgers felt those issues created) came under fire during Rodgers’ Festivus-style airing-of-grievances press conference as training camp commenced after he’d skipped the offseason program.

This spring, Rodgers skipped all of head coach Matt LaFleur’s organized team activity practices — the quarterback did take part in two minicamp practices in early June — but this time, Rodgers’ absence had a decidedly different vibe because of his new contract (three years, $150 million) and his renewed commitment to an organization that now includes him in key decision-making conversations.

As a result, after back-to-back MVP-winning seasons to give him four for his career, the 38-year-old Rodgers is exuding confidence in his team, despite his recent playoff performances (which have drawn increased scrutiny) and a blockbuster offseason trade that sent superstar wideout Davante Adams to Las Vegas — a move that might make finding postseason success an even greater challenge.

Not that Rodgers is shying away from it.

“You’ve just got to have some faith in the organization,” Rodgers said during minicamp — uttering a phrase that was unimaginable at this time last year. “I’m going to put in the time to make it work with those guys and we’re going to find a way in Matt’s offense to be successful — like we always have.

“It’s not going to be any different this year. We’re going to be in the mix.”

The primary reason, of course, is Rodgers, who has been nothing short of magnificent since Gutekunst traded up in the first round of the 2020 NFL Draft to take Jordan Love.

In the two seasons since the Love pick, Rodgers has completed 69.8% of his passes for 8,414 yards with 85 touchdowns and nine interceptions (116.7 passer rating).

Since COVID-19 also wiped out the 2020 offseason, new quarterbacks coach Tom Clements — Rodgers’ on-staff consigliere from 2006 through 2016 who joined LaFleur’s staff at Rodgers’ urging in February — downplayed any drawbacks to Rodgers’ absence.

“I know (the offseason) is a little bit different than it was previously when I was here,” Clements said. “But he's seen these things 1,000 times and he'll be ready to go when training camp starts.”

Of course, in the wake of the team’s disappointing season-ending 13-10 loss to the San Francisco 49ers in the NFC divisional playoffs, Rodgers’ return for an 18th season (and 15th as the starter) is all about getting back to the Super Bowl — a dozen years removed from leading the 2010 team to the Super Bowl XLV title.

The loss to the 49ers was disappointing for him because, despite the mistake-prone special teams’ game-changing gaffes, it was a game the Packers should have won — given the advantage they had at quarterback and the fact the defense didn’t allow a touchdown.

Now, the offense must spend camp not only adjusting to life without Adams, but also accounting for the free-agent departure of deep-threat wideout Marquez Valdes-Scantling and navigate a change in coordinators (with Adam Stenavich replacing now-Denver Broncos head coach Nathaniel Hackett).

“I was joking with a couple of my buddies on the squad and in the personnel department and the training room. I said, ‘It could be a long training camp for the offense,’” Rodgers said on “The Pat McAfee Show” earlier this month.

“I like the way our defense is looking. Just on paper, it looks like they’re going to be pretty formidable. So there could be some growing pains for the offense, which will be great for us. It’ll be nice for us to take our lumps for time-to-time. I think it’ll help us get better, facing a really good defense like that.”

Here’s a closer look at the quarterback position as the Packers prepare for training camp, which begins with rookies reporting on Friday, veterans reporting four days later and the first full-squad practice of the summer set for July 27:

Burning Question

Just how much will Rodgers miss Adams?

After the trade, no one in the organization was foolish enough to claim that the Packers will be better off without their star wideout, who in 2021 set franchise records for receptions (123) and receiving yards (1,553) in a single season.

But for all the talk about how much better Rodgers makes his receivers — talk that is rooted in reality, no doubt — certainly a compelling case can be made that Adams, who was targeted a whopping 169 times last season and 445 times over the past three seasons, made Rodgers better, too.

With Adams in Vegas and Rodgers breaking in a host of new would-be pass catchers, it’ll be interesting to see what Adams’ absence does to Rodgers’ numbers.

“I love Davante, so I would say I was obviously disappointed,” Rodgers confessed. “I wish him, like, truly wish him well. You know, sometimes you wish people well and you’re like, ‘Ehhhhh.’ But I truly wish Davante well. I love him like a brother and I appreciate everything we accomplished together. (Just) disappointed we couldn’t finish together.”

On the rise

Jordan Love.

To Rodgers’ credit, he has made sure not to treat Love the same way he was treated himself in his first two years as an heir apparent to a future Pro Football Hall of Famer back in 2005. Nevertheless, it’s been a challenging first two years for Love, whose rookie development was stunted by the limitations of the NFL’s COVID-19 pandemic rules, and whose training camp last summer was partly derailed by a shoulder injury.

Love looked more decisive and confident during open-to-the-media OTA and minicamp practices this spring, but the time has come for him to deliver on the promise Gutekunst saw in him by delivering a strong camp and preseason.

“What it comes down to is, I’m always confident in myself, but it’s about being a lot more comfortable, relaxed, and being able to process things at lot faster. And that all ties into it,” Love said. “I definitely feel very confident in myself right now.”

Player to watch

Danny Etling.

What a fascinating journey the ex-Purdue and LSU quarterback has taken to being the Packers’ No. 3 QB.

“It’s been a weird one,” Etling confessed.

A seventh-round pick by the New England Patriots in 2018, Etling spent that season at QB on the Patriots’ practice squad before coach Bill Belichick moved him to wide receiver the next summer. When he struggled, the Patriots cut him and the Atlanta Falcons claimed him and moved him back to quarterback. He then spent 2019 on Atlanta’s practice squad before bouncing around in 2020 and 2021 to the Seattle Seahawks, Minnesota Vikings, Denver Broncos, Jacksonville Jaguars, and the Packers, who brought him in late last season for a brief practice-squad gig.

Now, following the release of last year’s No. 3 QB, Kurt Benkert, Etling has the inside track to that job—but will have to play well to fend off outside competition.

“I’m just always thankful. I’m going into Year 5 and I’m still playing the game I love,” Etling said. “With how much you move around in this league, you focus on being thankful. ... You don’t really worry so much about the end product of making a roster. It’s all just about the journey leading up to it.”

Key competition

Rodgers vs. Father Time.

While no one knows how much longer Rodgers intends to play — not even Rodgers himself, given his admission that he has contemplated retirement and will continue to do so — it’s worth wondering if he’s capable of remaining at the peak of his powers, as he has been the past two years.

The prideful Rodgers has spoken many times about how important it is to him to always play well and how he fears overstaying his NFL welcome. He would hate to hang on too long and see his play dip below the high bar he sets for himself. At this point, he’s shown no sign of allowing that to happen.

“One of the things that obviously (factors into that decision) — and you and I have talked about this over the years — (is) wanting to not be a bum on the way out,” Rodgers said late last season. “To still be able to play is important to me. If (the 2021 season) taught me anything, it’s that I still can play, I still have a love for the game, I’m still super competitive and still enjoy the process of the week.”

Numbers game

449, 93

Those numbers represent Rodgers’ career touchdown passes and career interceptions. While throwing 51 TDs this season might be a tall order in the wake of Adams’ departure, and his INT numbers could rise with a pass-catching cast he’s less familiar with, Rodgers is more than capable of reaching the 500-touchdown plateau before he hits 100 picks — especially with nine INTs over the past two seasons. For reference, of the four quarterbacks to reach 500 TDs — Tom Brady, Drew Brees, Brett Favre and Peyton Manning — Brady has thrown the fewest interceptions in the group with 203. Favre threw the most, with 336.