Packers: Rodgers expecting offense to get 'hot' amid inconsistency

GREEN BAY — The standard is the standard. That’s what Aaron Rodgers was emphasizing on Tuesday, and that’s essentially been the mantra the Green Bay Packers veteran quarterback has been repeating since training camp commenced in late July.

From expectations for his young wide receivers, to the need for an inexperienced offensive line to play well early in the season without its two best veteran linemen, to the overarching demands of being a perennial Super Bowl contender, Rodgers has referred to the Packers standard frequently.

But five games into the 2022 season — and after his lengthy soliloquy during his regular Tuesday appearance on “The Pat McAfee Show” about how “the standard is the standard” in the wake of last Sunday’s 27-22 loss to the New York Giants in London — how is the four-time NFL MVP measuring up to the lofty standard he’s set for himself?

“Well,” Rodgers replied midway through his usual Wednesday Q&A session with reporters at his locker, “I think I’m playing as well as I can — at times.”

Coming off back-to-back MVP awards — during the 2020 and 2021 seasons combined, Rodgers completed 69.8% of his passes for 8,414 yards with 85 touchdowns against only nine interceptions (116.7 rating), with the Packers going 26-6 in the games he started — Rodgers knew the 2022 offense would be a work in progress, regardless of all his talk about standards.

And, it has been. While departed superstar wide receiver Davante Adams’ absence has been painful — even as Adams is enduring his own frustrations in Las Vegas — rookie wideout Romeo Doubs has flashed his talent and potential; running backs Aaron Jones and AJ Dillon have been productive when they aren’t being forgotten; tight end Robert Tonyan is starting to look like his pre-injury self; and the offensive line is rounding back into form as David Bakhtiari and Elgton Jenkins regain their post-injury footing.

Statistically, though, Rodgers’ numbers reflect that inconsistency.

Entering Sunday’s game against the New York Jets at Lambeau Field, Rodgers has completed 114 of 168 passes (67.9%) for 1,157 yards (6.9 yards per attempt) with eight touchdowns, three interceptions and 11 sacks for a 95.8 passer rating — more than 20 points lower than the past two years combined.

He’s also lost a pair of fumbles and had one of his interceptions returned for a touchdown — just the fourth pick-6 of his career. In the loss to the Giants, he had back-to-back passes on third- and fourth-and-1 from the New York 6-yard line batted at the line of scrimmage and fall incomplete with a chance to tie the game with just over 1 minute left to play.

In the NFL’s quarterback rankings, Rodgers entered this week’s games 10th in passer rating, 17th in yardage, sixth in completion percentage, tied for ninth in touchdowns (with Tua Tagovailoa and Trevor Lawrence), and 21st in yards per attempt. Among the Packers’ biggest struggles have been their inability to get their downfield passing game going.

“I expect that typical stretch coming up at some point where we get really hot (offensively),” Rodgers continued. “Hopefully, it starts this week. But I think that’s right around the corner.”

Both Rodgers and head coach Matt LaFleur downplayed on Wednesday the significance of the thumb injury he suffered on his right (throwing) hand on the final play of last Sunday’s loss to the Giants, and LaFleur doesn’t seem the least bit concerned that the soon-to-be 39-year-old Rodgers has some very un-Rodgers-like numbers early on.

“I totally trust everything he does out there,” LaFleur said Wednesday. “We’ve had a lot of conversations. Hindsight’s 20/20. When it works out, nobody says anything. When it doesn’t, then you get a bunch of questions. That’s the nature of our game. It is what it is.”

Although Rodgers has had two 100-plus passer rating games (in a 27-10 Week 2 win over Chicago and a 14-12 Week 3 win at Tampa Bay), he has acknowledged his and the offense’s struggles to put back-to-back solid halves of football together.

He’s also yet to throw for 300 yards in a game, and he hasn’t gone this deep into a season without doing so since 2016. (Although he did eclipse the 300-yard mark for the first time after five games in both 2018 and last season.)

Asked if he’s at all frustrated with his play, Rodgers replied, “No, not really. I’ve been around a long time, I’ve played a lot of football. I know this game, there’s ebbs and flows to it. It’s not going to affect my confidence.

“It actually makes you overcommunicate, I think, because you care about it so much and you want to have success. But I think we’re real close to getting this thing going and hopefully it starts this week.”

That communication, Rodgers said, has been especially vital coming off the loss to the Giants, as he again alluded to hearing some less-than-positive talk in the locker room following the game. He also said it wasn’t cornerback Jaire Alexander whose comments bothered him.

“The voices that are speaking need to be cognizant of how powerful words are,” Rodgers said.

“We shouldn’t have to amp it up now that we lost a tight game. It’s something that we always have to be wary of, what the pulse of the team is. Anytime there’s a loss, there just has to be an uptick in communication, because most of the time communication is where the void falls with the inefficiency on both sides of the ball.

“All of us have got to hold each other accountable and help us to always understand what the standard is.”