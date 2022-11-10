Packers: Rodgers and LaFleur trying to find antidote for struggling offense

GREEN BAY — Aaron Rodgers knew how it sounded, suggesting that last Sunday’s loss to the Detroit Lions — a game in which the Green Bay Packers managed just nine points in a 15-9 loss — was one of the offense’s best performances of the season.

Ouch.

“I felt like we moved the ball pretty effectively, both in the regular offense and some (up) tempo offense, so that’s good to build on,” Rodgers said as he searched for positives during his usual Wednesday Q&A session with reporters at his locker. “But situational football’s hurt us all season. We’re average on third down and worse than that in the red zone, it feels like. And that’s kept us from scoring points.”

But that’s the reality for the four-time NFL MVP quarterback, who along with head coach Matt LaFleur continues to search for answers as the Packers, mired in a five-game losing streak and averaging just 17.1 points per game, enter Sunday’s matchup with the Dallas Cowboys and ex-Packers head coach Mike McCarthy at Lambeau Field.

The Packers’ 17.1 points per game are not only the fewest of the Rodgers era through nine games, but the Packers’ fewest through nine games since 1992 (13.8), in Brett Favre's first season in Green Bay. Green Bay entered the week 27th in the NFL in scoring, with only the Indianapolis Colts (14.7), Pittsburgh Steelers (15.0), Denver Broncos (15.1), the Los Angeles Rams (16.4) and Houston Texans (16.6) having a harder time putting points on the board.

And Rodgers’ vibe about the Packers’ third-down and red-zone offenses being out of sorts was right: Green Bay ranks tied for 17th in third-down efficiency (39.6%) and tied for 23rd in red-zone touchdown rate (50%, but with only 13 touchdowns in 26 trips).

In 2020, when the Packers led the NFL in red-zone efficiency, they scored 48 touchdowns in 60 trips inside the red zone in 16 games.

Rodgers’ three interceptions against the Lions were a major factor in the Packers’ inability to score last Sunday, as two came in the red zone (on plays from the Detroit 5- and 1-yard lines) while the third was thrown from just outside the red zone (on a play from the Detroit 22-yard line).

The struggles have left Rodgers and LaFleur seemingly grasping for anything that might turn things around. Rodgers, for instance, has suggested multiple times that he needs to extend more plays, which was one of the problems with the offense during McCarthy’s final season in 2018, when receivers weren’t getting open and Rodgers’ improvisational skills were more or less all the offense had going for it.

Now, with young, inexperienced wide receivers playing extended snaps and veteran newcomer Sammy Watkins struggling to get on the same page as Rodgers as well, the offense has sputtered.

“There’s been times in the last few weeks where I’ve tried to extend plays a little bit more, because we’ve needed it,” Rodgers said Wednesday. “It all comes down to timing. If we’re open on time, the ball comes out. If we’re not open, I’ve got to extend some plays and that’s where the mental awareness has to come in.”

That mental awareness is something Rodgers has been harping on in recent weeks, and he said the loss to the Lions once again included a host of mental errors on passing plays, leading to missed connections.

Asked what has been done in the past month to try to reduce the number of mental mistakes and why they continue to be so prevalent, Rodgers replied, “If I knew, we wouldn't be talking about it. It's the same stuff. Some of it is Day 1 teaching, Day 1 installs that we just need to, in the moment, be able to harken back to those things. … It's about the details. It's about the preparation.

“I don't have a great answer for you, because we've been trying a lot of different things. To the coaches' credit, they've been trying a lot of different ways of teaching and installing and interactions and group discussions and it just has to come down to, when we get in the fire, we’ve got to make the right plays every single time because we're just not good enough right now.”

Among the reasons Rodgers won back-to-back NFL MVPs in 2020 and 2021 in LaFleur’s offense was the way the pair melded LaFleur’s ideas, rooted in the Kyle Shanahan-Sean McVay offensive scheme, with what Rodgers liked about McCarthy’s system, which he’d played in for a decade.

This season’s struggles have led to suggestions that perhaps, because of the inexperience and inconsistency of the receiving corps, the Packers should simply run LaFleur’s offense in a by-the-book fashion, which could in turn reduce the mental errors.

Asked if he would call the offense differently if third-year backup Jordan Love was running it instead of a future Pro Football Hall of Famer, LaFleur acknowledged that he would. At the same time, Rodgers’ remarkable 18-year Rolodex of plays and concepts is supposed to be among the Packers’ offensive advantages.

“Obviously, for a lot of reasons, we give Aaron the liberty to, especially situationally, get us in or out of whatever look the defense is presenting. I have total faith, confidence, trust that he’s going to put the guys in the best spot,” LaFleur said. “When it doesn’t work out, it’s easy to second-guess everything.

“We’ve got to be better, and we’ve got to get the results. But if our process is right, and we’re putting our guys in the right positions, then we’ve got a much better chance at achieving success.”

Asked what’s being done in that process to eliminate instances when Rodgers and his receiver aren’t in sync, like on a goal-line play against the Lions on which Rodgers threw a fade pattern and Watkins ran a slant instead, LaFleur replied, “I think it totally stems back to communication. And we’ve got to make sure that we communicate the right way between everybody. From myself to Aaron, and from Aaron to the huddle. But definitely there was a miscommunication on that play, and that’s all I can tell you. Those are critical, critical situations and when you have guys that aren’t on the same page.”

According to Rodgers, the offense has been “resetting” on a weekly basis, and although he didn’t go into much detail about what he meant by that, it sounded as if perhaps some new concepts and plays are being introduced each week. That, in turn, might be further complicating matters.

“We don’t have a lot to build on offensively,” Rodgers lamented.

And, Rodgers emphasized, the Packers’ injury situation isn’t helping, either. Veteran Randall Cobb, Rodgers’ most trusted target, is on injured reserve with a high-ankle sprain and will miss at least one more game; No. 1 receiver Allen Lazard missed the Oct. 30 loss at Buffalo with a shoulder injury and is still dealing with that injury; and promising rookie Romeo Doubs, after a breakout performance against the Bills, suffered a high-ankle sprain of his own on an 18-yard catch on the opening drive against the Lions and is out 4-6 weeks while rookie Christian Watson has been in-and-out of the lineup because of a hamstring injury and concussion protocols.

Those injuries, coupled with inexperience, have prevented receivers from developing the versatility to line up in various spots on offense, instead requiring them to play one specific spot where each of them is most comfortable and less likely to make mistakes.

And yet, those mistakes continue, and Rodgers’ mistakes against the Lions only created even more angst.

Nonetheless, Rodgers pushed back on the suggestion that, after so many years of saying the Packers have two offenses — what he calls the “on paper” offense and the offense “as I run it” — that being more by-the-book with LaFleur’s system might help.

“I think there’s been more ‘by the book’ this year than any year in my career, I would say, because we haven’t had the veteran group on the outside to handle the position switches like we’ve had in years past,” Rodgers said.

“I think that’s where maybe the idea’s a little bit off. It has been very by the book. I think the struggle has been, how we make it by the book but not robotic? Because robotic, unless you have a perfect scheme that's paired up with a perfect defense for that scheme, it's not going to (work).

“I don't know if there's an idea that we're going way outside the system. I don't think that's the case. I think we've been more by the book in this year than we have been in any year that Matt's been here.”