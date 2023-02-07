GREEN BAY — In addition to being a three-time, first-team All-Pro wide receiver, Davante Adams reminded reporters at the inaugural Pro Bowl Games in Las Vegas on Sunday that he also has another accolade on his resumé.

“I’m first-team All-Troll,” the ex-Green Bay Packers star wideout and current Las Vegas Raiders No. 1 receiver said. “So don’t take (any) of that too serious(ly).”

Adams was referring to some of flame-fanning he’d done on social media of late when talking about his old quarterback, Aaron Rodgers, who is contemplating his football future and may be in the market for a new team if he decides to play in 2023 — and decides he’d rather do so with a team other than the only one he’s known for 18 NFL seasons.

Rodgers, playing in the annual AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, did his own fueling of the fire in an interview with CBS during a rain delay during the event, saying that he was hearing plenty from the gallery about reuniting with Adams with the Raiders. He also heard from fans of the San Francisco 49ers, Dallas Cowboys and New York Jets, he said.

“(I heard) a lot of people yelling different teams they want me to come to next year, which has been fun, because we’ve got a little inside bet going about which team’s going to have the most fans,” Rodgers said in the interview. “(I’m) just going to say the predominant team we hear as we’re walking is (the) Raiders. A lot of Raiders fans are encouraging me; a lot of ‘Davante misses you’ comments.”

After winning the event with playing partner Ben Silverman, Rodgers doubled down with reporters, saying, “It was, ‘Come to the Raiders!’ ‘Come to the Niners!’ ‘Come to the Cowboys!’ A couple of Jets calls out there. But a lot of Raiders presence. You heard that ‘Raiders’ chant the last four days, for sure.”

Asked at the Pro Bowl by reporters if he’d want to reunite with Rodgers, Adams replied, “Would I be interested in having Aaron Rodgers throw to me? Yes. I would love that. … I would love to have that and, obviously, that would be a dream scenario — and one that I’m very familiar with. But anything you see on Twitter, that’s not a tell of anything. That’s just wishful thinking.”

In a separate interview with NFL Network’s Cameron Wolfe, Adams said of wanting to play with Rodgers again, “Duh. Why would anybody not do that? I mean, 100 percent. That’s my guy, obviously. And (it may be) wishful thinking, but we’ll see what happens.”

Asked what his recruiting pitch might be, Adams replied, “That I’m here. I think it’s a pretty good one.”

It sure is. In his final two seasons with the Packers, Adams caught 238 passes for 2,927 yards with 29 touchdowns—and Rodgers won his third and fourth NFL MVP awards. In 2021, before the Packers traded him to the Raiders for first- and second-round draft picks, Adams set Packers single-season franchise records for receptions (123) and receiving yards (1,553). His 18 touchdown catches in 2020 tied the franchise record previously held alone by Sterling Sharpe.

Unhappy with the Packers’ refusal to pay him top-receiver money before the 2021 season (the final year of his existing contract), and with the team prioritizing a deal with Rodgers last offseason before doing a deal with him, Adams wanted to be traded to the Raiders, so he’d be reunited with his college quarterback at Fresno State, Derek Carr.

While Adams got his wish, Carr was benched late in the Raiders’ playoff-less 2022 season and is headed elsewhere this offseason, meaning the Raiders are in the market for a new starter at the position.

Has Adams suggested Rodgers to the team’s brass?

“A million percent,” Adams said. “A hundred percent, that’s exactly what I’m trying to portray. It’s a lot of conversations to be had still in the near future. We’ll see what happens, but that’s obviously something that I would go in there and talk about.”

Asked if he and Rodgers have talked about the possibility, just as he and Carr talked in the past before the March 17 trade that sent him to Vegas, Adams said, “We’ll keep that behind closed doors.”

But how realistic is a deal — if Rodgers does indeed commit to playing in 2023, and does decide that he’d like to do so with another team because he believes the Packers are in rebuilding mode?

According to OverTheCap.com, the Raiders are currently $19.8 million under the 2023 NFL salary cap of $224.8 million, and Rodgers said during a recent appearance on “The Pat McAfee Show” that he’d be willing to rework his existing contract to either help the Packers’ cap situation or facilitate a trade. The Packers, in contrast, sit at $16.5 million over the cap.

As for the Raiders’ trade assets, their 6-11 finish left them with the No. 7 overall pick in the first round, while the Packers are set to pick 15th. Las Vegas’ second-round pick is No. 38 overall; the team’s third-round pick is No. 70.

Packers general manager Brian Gutekunst and Raiders GM Dave Ziegler not only collaborated on the Adams trade last offseason, but it was widely reported at the NFL trade deadline that the two sides talked about a deal that would have sent tight end Darren Waller to the Packers before the deal fell through at the 11th hour.

Gutekunst hasn’t spoken with reporters since Jan. 13, in the wake of the team’s season-ending loss to the Detroit Lions five days earlier.

During that Q&A session with reporters, Gutekunst didn’t flat-out say that he wants Rodgers back as the team’s starting quarterback in 2023, but he implied that — despite 2020 first-round pick Jordan Love’s progress — he’d still prefer the four-time NFL MVP under center despite a down year statistically in 2022.

“It wasn’t a great year offensively for us as a whole, but he still can play at a very high level. (And) I really like the way he led us,” Gutekunst said. “So, again, I think as we move forward over the next month or so, we’ll start putting these things together and see how that transpires.

“We made a really big commitment to him last offseason (with his three-year, $150 million extension). As we did that, it wasn’t certainly for just this year. Like I said, he’s going to take his time and the communication will be pretty constant as we move forward.”