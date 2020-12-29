Packers: Rodgers, Adams’ connection hitting transcendent level WEDS

GREEN BAY — Aaron Rodgers wouldn’t say exactly what the gift had been, or if it had been a birthday present or a Christmas present. After all, with Davante Adams, who turned 28 on Christmas Eve, it could have been either.
But for Rodgers, it wasn’t really about what he was giving his star wide receiver. Instead, for the Green Bay Packers quarterback and possible 2020 NFL MVP, it really was the thought that counted.
“You know, it’s been a special week for me. Just a lot of great moments this Christmas week for me personally,” Rodgers explained late Sunday night, after completing 11 passes for 142 yards and three touchdowns in the Packers’ 40-14 win over the Tennessee Titans at Lambeau Field — a victory that brought the Packers one step closer to earning the NFC’s No. 1 playoff seed. “And one of them was being able to give him a little present.
“I wrote him a real long message and just let him know how important he is to me — how much I value his friendship and I appreciate the way that he inspires me and our team. I just can’t say enough great things about the kind of person he is. And when you have the talent and the ability to go out there and dominate the way he has …”
Rodgers voice trailed off. As his 16th NFL season — and 13th as the Packers’ starting quarterback — has unfurled this year, Rodgers has been particularly introspective. Among the thoughts to cross his mind? All of the great teammates he’d had over the years. Earlier in the season, he’d publicly mused about which of those teammates had been the most talented football player/athlete he’d played with, within the context of Adams’ potentially franchise record-breaking season.
At the time, Rodgers had said it was defensive back Charles Woodson, a first-time Pro Football Hall of Fame candidate for the class of 2021 who was named a semifinalist last month — and another of Rodgers’ closest friends. But as Adams enters Sunday’s regular-season finale against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field in Chicago with 109 receptions for 1,328 yards and an NFL-leading 17 touchdowns, Rodgers has reconsidered that position — especially with Adams needing four catches to break Sterling Sharpe’s Packers single-season reception record (112 in 1993); 192 yards to break Jordy Nelson’s yardage record (1,519 in 2014); and two TDs to break Sharpe’s TD record (18 in 1994).
“You know, I’ve said for so long that Charles was the best player that I played with. And Charles could dominate in a way that I’ve never seen a nickel corner dominate before,” Rodgers confessed. “(But) it’s probably time to start putting Davante in that conversation. Because he is that type of player. He’s a special player.”
This was hardly the first time Rodgers had heaped praise on his No. 1 pass-catching target. Just a few weeks earlier, he had said that he “wouldn’t want to throw to anybody else” and said he was “better because of him — as a person and as a quarterback.”
And Rodgers has long seen Adams’ potential for greatness, dating back to the summer before his second NFL season — before then-No. 1 wideout Jordy Nelson was lost for the year to a season-ending knee injury during an exhibition game, before Adams struggled through an ankle injury while trying to take over for Nelson as Rodgers’ top outside target, before Adams was on pace to break all those aforementioned Packers team records during the 2018 season.
But for as strong of connections as Rodgers had with previous receivers (Jordy Nelson, Randall Cobb, James Jones), his telepathy with Adams — at least statistically — has been best with Adams. Of Adams’ 540 career regular-season receptions, 492 have been thrown to him by Rodgers, the most by a quarterback-receiver battery in Packers history. Sunday night’s performance put Rodgers-Adams ahead of two other prolific Packers tandems: Brett Favre-Donald Driver (486) and Rodgers-Nelson (469).
Remarkably, Rodgers and Adams have done it in less than seven seasons — including a 2017 season in which Rodgers missed most of the year with a broken right collarbone. It took Favre and Driver nine seasons to get to their total, and it also took Rodgers nine seasons to get to his number with Nelson (although Rodgers missed most of the 2013 and 2017 seasons with collarbone injuries, and Nelson missed all of 2015).
“It is amazing to think about. It doesn’t feel like we’ve played together for that long,” Rodgers said. “It feels like the years with Jordy and Randall were longer, but when you look at it, we have played (seven) seasons together. It’s a lot of football.
“It’s been fun to see our friendship grow over the years. I have just a ton of respect for him as a person. I think he’s a fantastic human being. It’s an honor to play with him. I love his approach; I think he’s such a great competitor. But he’s always been a sponge. He soaks up so many things from all the interactions. And it’s just fun to be able to have the unspoken communication with a guy like that.”
Packers second-year head coach Matt LaFleur said this week that he had been familiar with how well Rodgers and Adams worked together before taking the job in January 2019, but it wasn’t until seeing them interact up close that LaFleur fully grasped what the duo has built.
“I don’t think you get a real appreciation until you’re in a building and you can see how two guys work so well together,” LaFleur explained. “They’re always on the same page.”
For his part, Adams, who has put up his numbers despite missing 2 1/2 games with a hamstring injury earlier in the season, has thoroughly enjoyed the role he has played in his quarterback and friend’s renaissance season as well. As impressive as Adams has been, Rodgers looks like the frontrunner for his third NFL MVP, having completed 353 of 502 passes (70.3%) for 4,059 yards with 44 touchdowns and five interceptions for a passer rating of 119.4 — three points off the NFL single-season record 122.5 rating he has in 2011, the year he won his first MVP.
“I just told Aaron this the other day, but I feel like being around him the past seven years has definitely allowed me to really know what being a true competitor is,” Adams said. “Obviously I feel like everybody knows I hold myself to a crazy high standard — it’s been like that for a really long time. But to be in a situation where I come in and see a guy who’s been balling out for as long as he has and not be satisfied with the success he’s had, or even the success he has on one play ... But being with that guy, it’s allowed me to know what true greatness is.
“I don’t get too excited by minor things at this point, just seeing how he is. He goes out and throws a ball a little behind me and I catch it and get 15 yards, and he’s apologizing and pissed off that he didn’t lead me to be able to get a touchdown. Just being around him has made it so much better for me and made the game so much more fun. Obviously, the success has come due to having a strong guy like him be able to throw me the ball.”