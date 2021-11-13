Packers' Rodgers activated, will play Sunday vs. Seahawks

GREEN BAY — Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers has been activated from the reserve/COVID-19 list, clearing the way for the reigning MVP to make his return Sunday against the Seattle Seahawks.

Rodgers tested positive for COVID-19 last week, preventing him from joining his teammates for a 13-7 loss at Kansas City that snapped the Packers’ seven-game winning streak.

The Packers activated Rodgers and cornerback Isaac Yiadom on Saturday. They also released linebacker La’Darius Hamilton.

Even though Rodgers didn’t practice all week, coach Matt LaFleur has said the 37-year-old quarterback would start if available to play. Rodgers participated virtually in team meetings this week while backup Jordan Love got the first-team reps in practice.

“He’s been in every meeting,” LaFleur said Wednesday. “He’s been engaged. So, it’s just he’s not with his guys out on the field. That’s the dynamic that you never know. But we’re fortunate to have a guy that has got a ton of reps under his belt, has played a ton of ball, so we’re pretty confident that provided he checks out well he can go out there and play at a high level.”

Love, a 2020 first-round pick from Utah State, made his first career start in place of Rodgers at Kansas City.

He went 19 of 34 for 190 yards with one touchdown and one interception.

Rodgers has completed 67.1% of his passes for 1,894 yards and 17 touchdowns with three interceptions this season. He threw for 17 touchdowns with one interception during the seven-game win streak.

The NFL fined Rodgers and Packers receiver Allen Lazard $14,650 this week for violating league and players’ union COVID-19 protocols. The Packers were fined $300,000 as a team.

Sunday’s game will feature two star quarterbacks returning to action. Seattle’s Russell Wilson also expects to start Sunday after missing three games with an injury to his right middle finger that required surgery.

Although Rodgers will be playing, the Packers may have to wait a little longer for the return of their 2020 All-Pro left tackle. David Bakhtiari was activated from the physically unable to perform list Wednesday but is listed as doubtful for Sunday’s game. Bakhtiari hasn’t played since tearing his left anterior cruciate ligament on Dec. 31.

Packers cornerback Eric Stokes, who missed the Chiefs game with a knee injury, is listed as questionable.

NFL notes

TITANS: Seven-time Pro Bowl wide receiver Julio Jones has been placed on injured reserve after he hurt a hamstring in practice.

The Titans (7-2) placed Jones on injured reserve Saturday along with safety Dane Cruikshank. They signed rookie receiver Dez Fitzpatrick off the practice squad and activated starting cornerback Kristian Fulton from injured reserve.

Jones seemingly had healed from the hamstring issue that kept him out of three games this season. He was added back to the injury report Thursday after being seen pulling up after running a route in individual drills.

The 32-year-old receiver did not practice Friday. He has 21 catches for 336 yards, still looking for his first touchdown catch this season. By being placed on injured reserve, Jones will miss Sunday’s game with New Orleans (5-3), a visit from Houston on Nov. 21, and a visit to New England on Nov. 28.

Tennessee has its bye on Dec. 2, giving Jones at least a month to heal.

RAMS: On the same day the Los Angeles Rams added a playmaking receiver, they lost a cornerstone of their NFL-best passing offense.

And they’ve only got two days to figure out how to overcome this upheaval in their next game.

Receiver Robert Woods is out for the season after tearing a knee ligament in practice, coach Sean McVay confirmed Saturday.

McVay said Woods’ noncontact injury occurred when he “put his foot in the ground kind of weird” Friday. Woods felt well enough to finish practice, but a scan revealed a torn ACL — the first significant injury of Woods’ nine-year NFL career.

Earlier Friday, Odell Beckham Jr. reported to the Rams’ training complex and signed his contract after Los Angeles landed him as a free agent.

