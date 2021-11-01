Packers: Return from quasi-bye hoping for lots of positive injury news WEDS

GREEN BAY — Their star wide receiver isn’t back on the roster just yet, and the timeline for their franchise left tackle’s impending return remains murky — although they have made a decision about it.
So no, the Green Bay Packers offense is not yet at full strength, not with Davante Adams still on the reserve/COVID-19 list, and not with David Bakhtiari still on the physically unable to perform list, awaiting the go-ahead to return to game action.
But reinforcements are on the way in addition to those two All-Pros, and the Packers would love nothing more than to have them all available for Sunday’s game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Arrowhead Stadium.
“It’s going to be a great challenge for us,” Packers coach Matt LaFleur said as the team returned to work after a few days off following Thursday night’s 24-21 victory at Arizona, a win that improved the Packers to 7-1 and put them atop the NFC’s race for the conference’s lone first-round playoff bye with nine games to play. “We’re going to have a great week of preparation, and I think our guys know that.”
What was great for LaFleur was that Monday’s light practice had so many key pieces on the field. Although Adams has apparently yet to test negative for COVID-19 after testing positive last week, fellow wide receiver Allen Lazard was activated from the reserve/COVID-19 list and practiced Monday. Lazard didn’t contract the virus but was deemed a high-risk close contact to Adams because he is unvaccinated.
Asked when Adams might be cleared to return, LaFleur said the Packers’ No. 1 wideout is on “the same timeline” as defensive coordinator Joe Barry, who like Adams tested positive for COVID-19 despite being vaccinated. Barry is expected back in the building on Thursday, LaFleur said.
“We’ll see where we’re at,” LaFleur said of Adams.
Bakhtiari, who has spent the entire season on the PUP list after tearing the ACL in his left knee during a Dec. 31 practice, has been practicing for more than two weeks but wasn’t activated in time to face the Cardinals. Sunday marked 10 months since Bakhtiari’s injury, and while the team doesn’t have to activate him before facing the Chiefs, LaFleur said a decision has been made on when he’ll rejoin the roster and be cleared for action.
He just wants the Kansas City coaches to have to prepare for two iterations of the Packers’ offensive line — one with Bakhtiari protecting quarterback Aaron Rodgers’ blindside, and one without.
“Like I’ve said all along, David’s doing everything that he can,” LaFleur said. “We’ve just got to make sure that the timing is right and take it day by day. And when he’s ready to go (and) everybody feels confident about it, then he’ll be back out there.”
The Packers have to activate him in advance of their Nov. 14 game against Seattle, although as LaFleur pointed out, they don’t have to play him in that game if they don’t think he’s ready.
One thing is certain: Bakhtiari’s linemates are ready for him to come back.
“I don’t know what game that’ll be or when, but I know it’s been so exciting to have him at practice,” said Lucas Patrick, the Packers top interior line backup who has taken over at center for injured rookie Josh Myers (knee). “To have the best offensive lineman in the NFL out here with our group, it just raises our practice habits. Not that we weren’t going hard, but his attention to detail is phenomenal. And the things that he can provide everyone is amazing.”
Meanwhile, wide receiver Marquez Valdes-Scantling, the team’s best down-the-field pass-catcher who hasn’t played since injuring his hamstring on Sept. 26 at San Francisco, was once again practicing on Monday and was officially designated for return from injured reserve after missing the past five games.
Valdes-Scantling had hoped to play against the Cardinals but the medical staff held him out because of the limited practice work players got on the short week.
“He’s coming along,” LaFleur said. “Certainly anytime you’re dealing with that type of injury, you never want to put a guy out there too early. Because then, it basically doubles the timeline for when you get a guy back. But he’s done everything he can in his power to try and get back as quickly as possible, and you know. It was nice to see him out there today.”
The one spot where there was no good news was at tight end, where Robert Tonyan was officially placed on injured reserve and is done for the year with a torn ACL in his left knee suffered against the Cardinals. The team also placed rookie running back/kickoff returner Kylin Hill on injured reserve after he, too, suffered a torn ACL at Arizona.
Without Tonyan, the Packers figure to lean on not only veteran tight end Marcedes Lewis but younger tight ends Josiah Deguara and Dominique Dafney, although LaFleur said receiving production could come from elsewhere, whether it’s Lazard or the running backs picking up the pass-catching slack.
“We have a lot of confidence in those guys in that (tight end) room. But also, it doesn’t necessarily have to come from that position. All our backs do a really good job out of the backfield. It could provide more targets for the wide receiving corps. We’re going to have to get that production in other areas, and we’ll have to adjust to that.”