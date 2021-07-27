Packers reacquire wide receiver Randall Cobb from Texans

GREEN BAY — On the same day that Aaron Rodgers walked through the doors of 1265 Lombardi Avenue and reported to Lambeau Field for training camp on time, the Green Bay Packers were finalizing a deal to bring back one of the players their quarterback loves most: Wide receiver Randall Cobb.
NFL Network reported Wednesday that the Packers, in exchange for a 2022 sixth-round draft pick have reacquired Cobb — be it at Rodgers’ behest or merely the three-time NFL MVP’s suggestion — from the Houston Texans. Cobb spent his first eight NFL seasons with the Packers.
“I’m coming home!” Cobb wrote in an iMessage Tuesday afternoon. “It’s only a matter of time.”
Cobb, who turns 31 on Aug. 22, was a second-round pick by the Packers out of Kentucky in 2011 but left as a free agent following the 2018 season after Packers general manager Brian Gutekunst never made an offer to him.
Cobb took a one-year, $5 million deal from the Dallas Cowboys and later said he would have returned to Green Bay for the veteran minimum just to keep playing for the Packers.
He harbored some hope that the slot receiver-needy Packers might bring him back last year, but when they once again showed no interest, cobb signed a three-year, $27 million deal with the Texans and caught 38 passes for 441 yards and three touchdowns last season in Houston. Signed by the previous front-office regime, Cobb became expendable when the Texans acquired ex-Chicago Bears slot receiver Anthony Miller over the weekend.
It’s unclear whether Rodgers’ return to the Packers was contingent on them bringing back Cobb, who remained close to the quarterback even after his departure. But given that one of Rodgers’ beefs with Gutekunst and the front office was that his opinion wasn’t sought in personnel-related conversations, bringing Cobb back would qualify as a meaningful change for Rodgers’ voice being heard.
Cobb returns to the Packers having caught 517 passes for 6,120 yards and 46 touchdowns in 116 career games (including playoffs) in his first go-round with the team. He was on the receiving end of some of Rodgers’ most memorable passes, from a fourth-down, last-minute, playoff berth-clinching touchdown catch-and-run in Chicago in the 2013 regular-season finale to his 75-yarder against those same Bears in a dramatic come-from-behind win in the 2018 season opener.
But he battled a myriad of injuries during his last few seasons in Green Bay. After signing a four-year, $40 million deal in March 2015, Cobb never duplicated his 2014 regular-season numbers (91 receptions, 1,287 yards, 13 touchdowns). Instead, he averaged 60.8 receptions, 618.7 yards and four touchdowns over the next four seasons, and he finished his final year in Green Bay with 38 catches for 383 yards and two touchdowns after hamstring issues cost him seven games and parts of two others.
“You look at some of the disappointments, you look at some things you wish you could have done differently,” Cobb said in an ESPN Wisconsin interview after signing with the Cowboys in 2019. “You wish that you could have avoided some of those injuries and been able to be a little bit more productive.”
Now, he’ll get a second chance with a guy who stood up in his wedding.
“(Randall and I) usually talk weekly, still keep in touch,” Rodgers said before the Packers played the Cowboys in 2019. We were obviously friends first and foremost from the time I met him down at the (2011 Kentucky) Derby, and became close teammates, spent a lot of time together — holidays and vacations and stuff. That won’t change.”
Cobb’s addition would seem to limit the potential playing time of third-round pick Amari Rodgers, a versatile receiver out of Clemson whose game bears a striking resemblance to Cobb’s. That’s with good reason, though: Cobb, who played for Rodgers’ father, Tee Martin, at Kentucky, has been mentoring Amari since junior high school.
“I’ve been watching him since he was young, and just to see his development and the player he’s become, it’s really astonishing to watch,” Cobb said after the draft. “I think he’s way better than I ever was at that point. I said that when he was in high school. I said that when he was in college. And as he’s coming into the league, he has the potential to be way better than I was.”
Notes
On the eve of their first practice of camp, the Packers made a flurry of roster moves — most notably, releasing quarterbacks Blake Bortles and Jake Dolegala in the wake of their star quarterback’s return to the fold.
Bortles was added during the offseason program and took part in organized team activity practices and the mandatory minicamp but seemed to struggle in limited reps as the coaches tried to give 2020 first-round pick Jordan Love as much work as possible in practice. Dolegala was added toward the end of the offseason as a fourth quarterback in case the Rodgers situation dragged on.
Now, barring a late addition, the Packers will enter camp with three quarterbacks on the roster — Rodgers, Love and Kurt Benkert, which should allow Love to get plenty of much-needed work as the No. 2 quarterback.
Meanwhile, All-Pro left tackle David Bakhtiari was placed on the physically unable to perform list, as expected, as he comes back from a torn ACL in his left knee suffered during a Dec. 31 practice. On the active/PUP list, Bakhtiari counts against the 90-man roster and is eligible to come off the list once he passes his physical, which the Packers are hoping happens before the Sept. 12 regular-season opener at New Orleans.
The Packers placed six other players on the reserve/non-football injury list as well: Outside linebacker Za’Darius Smith, cornerback Kevin King, defensive lineman Kingsley Keke, defensive back Will Redmond, safety Henry Black and linebacker Tipa Galeai.