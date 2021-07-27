Packers reacquire wide receiver Randall Cobb from Texans

It’s unclear whether Rodgers’ return to the Packers was contingent on them bringing back Cobb, who remained close to the quarterback even after his departure. But given that one of Rodgers’ beefs with Gutekunst and the front office was that his opinion wasn’t sought in personnel-related conversations, bringing Cobb back would qualify as a meaningful change for Rodgers’ voice being heard.

Cobb returns to the Packers having caught 517 passes for 6,120 yards and 46 touchdowns in 116 career games (including playoffs) in his first go-round with the team. He was on the receiving end of some of Rodgers’ most memorable passes, from a fourth-down, last-minute, playoff berth-clinching touchdown catch-and-run in Chicago in the 2013 regular-season finale to his 75-yarder against those same Bears in a dramatic come-from-behind win in the 2018 season opener.

But he battled a myriad of injuries during his last few seasons in Green Bay. After signing a four-year, $40 million deal in March 2015, Cobb never duplicated his 2014 regular-season numbers (91 receptions, 1,287 yards, 13 touchdowns). Instead, he averaged 60.8 receptions, 618.7 yards and four touchdowns over the next four seasons, and he finished his final year in Green Bay with 38 catches for 383 yards and two touchdowns after hamstring issues cost him seven games and parts of two others.