Packers: Quarterbacks coach Luke Getsy aims to keep building connection with Rodgers

“You had to get creative and you had to find some different ways to challenge and make sure that they’re retaining the information that you’re giving them, because it’s a whole lot of talking. That part of it is probably different for the football players that I’ve been around in my past. It’s usually, you teach, you go apply it, and then you evaluate that application. We didn’t really get that part of it, so we had to find some creative ways to make sure that they were able to retain the knowledge.”

How well they retained it will be tested once training camp kicks off in late July, assuming it does start on time. And while Rodgers, entering his 16th year in the league, 13th as the Packers’ starter and second in LaFleur’s offensive system, might not be as adversely affected by the disconnected offseason program, Getsy’s younger quarterbacks – backup Tim Boyle, Love and undrafted rookie free agent Jalen Morton – surely could have used the on-field work during the organized team activity practices and minicamp that were lost to the coronavirus.