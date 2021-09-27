Packers: QB Rodgers leads winning drive with 37 seconds left

After Davante Adams’ 1-yard touchdown catch late in the first quarter of “Sunday Night Football,” NBC Sports’ cameras panned to the Green Bay Packers’ sideline, zooming in on Matt LaFleur.
And you didn’t have to be an expert lipreader to see that the head coach was delivering a few choice expletives that may or may not have been aimed in the general direction of the San Francisco 49ers’ bench.
For as effectively as LaFleur had navigated the potential storyline of the week about the 49ers attempting to poach his quarterback — with more than a few folks believing the Niners tampered with Aaron Rodgers during his offseason of discontent, although it’s unlikely to ever be proven — it sure looked like LaFleur was fired up about his team’s strong offensive start.
And while they had to hold on for dear life at the end, that fast start translated to something LaFleur surely wanted desperately: A 30-28 victory over the 49ers Sunday night at Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara, California.
The victory, delivered off the foot of veteran kicker Mason Crosby on a 51-yard field goal as time expired, came after the Packers defense had allowed the 49ers to take a 28-27 lead with just 37 seconds left on the clock, improved the Packers to 2-1 on the season.
Rodgers and Adams set up the game-winner with a pair of connections on the final drive, of 25 and 17 yards, after the Packers took over without any timeouts and only those 37 ticks left on the clock.
“Throw it to ‘Tae.’ That’s my first thought,” Rodgers explained in a postgame interview with NBC on the field. “Matt actually suggested that first play on the sideline, which was something we actually worked on in Friday’s practice, kind of scribbled it out in the dirt. And it worked out perfect. … How can you not be romantic about football?”
The Packers had burned their final timeout of the second half on their previous possession, just before a crucial third-and-4 from the 49ers’ 20-yard line with 2 minutes, 47 seconds left to play. Rodgers had tried to hit Adams near the pylon on a sideline route against cornerback Emmanuel Moseley as part of a banged-up 49ers secondary, but Moseley broke up the pass and the Packers settled for a 38-yard Crosby field goal to give them a 27-21 lead with 2:38 to go.
Going against the Packers’ oft-criticized defense, the 49ers faced a third-and-10 from their own 25-yard line when quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo hit tight end George Kittle for a 39-yard gain just before the 2-minute warning to set up a first down at the Green Bay 36. Kittle beat nickel cornerback Chandon Sullivan on the play, catching the ball at the 49ers’ 37-yard line and gaining 27 yards after the catch.
The defense got the 49ers to third-and-10 yet again after back-to-back incomplete passes, only to watch wide receiver Deebo Samuel snag a 12-yard strike from Garoppolo in front of Jaire Alexander to pick up the first down. On the next play, Garoppolo hit Kittle for 12 more yards.
Then, with 37 seconds left, Garoppolo hit fullback Kyle Juszczyk across the middle, as Juszczyk beat safety Adrian Amos’ coverage and then ran over sixth defensive back Henry Black at the goal line for the game-tying touchdown. The ensuing extra point by kicker Robbie Gould gave the 49ers their winning margin.
Rodgers hit Adams for a 25-yard gain to midfield, then spiked the ball to stop the clock with 20 seconds left. Rodgers threw incomplete for Adams on the next play, leaving the Packers with third-and-10 with 16 seconds and no timeouts.
Rodgers hit Adams again for 17 more yards on that play, and Rodgers spiked the ball again with 3 seconds left to set Crosby up for a 51-yard attempt, which he … after the 49ers called a timeout to try to ice him. The kick was the 21st consecutive made field goal by Crosby, dating back to last season.
“That’s what he’s done his entire career, he’s made a bunch of big kicks for us. I love him to death,” Rodgers said of Crosby. “He’s so clutch.”
Rodgers finished the game having completed 22 of 33 passes for 261 yards with two touchdowns and no interceptions for a passer rating of 113.3. Adams finished the night with 12 catches for 132 yards.
“I feel good about our team,” Rodgers said. “Week 1 was an anomaly; I said that and believe that. … This plane ride is going to feel incredible.”