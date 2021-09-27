Packers: QB Rodgers leads winning drive with 37 seconds left

After Davante Adams’ 1-yard touchdown catch late in the first quarter of “Sunday Night Football,” NBC Sports’ cameras panned to the Green Bay Packers’ sideline, zooming in on Matt LaFleur.

And you didn’t have to be an expert lipreader to see that the head coach was delivering a few choice expletives that may or may not have been aimed in the general direction of the San Francisco 49ers’ bench.

For as effectively as LaFleur had navigated the potential storyline of the week about the 49ers attempting to poach his quarterback — with more than a few folks believing the Niners tampered with Aaron Rodgers during his offseason of discontent, although it’s unlikely to ever be proven — it sure looked like LaFleur was fired up about his team’s strong offensive start.

And while they had to hold on for dear life at the end, that fast start translated to something LaFleur surely wanted desperately: A 30-28 victory over the 49ers Sunday night at Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara, California.

The victory, delivered off the foot of veteran kicker Mason Crosby on a 51-yard field goal as time expired, came after the Packers defense had allowed the 49ers to take a 28-27 lead with just 37 seconds left on the clock, improved the Packers to 2-1 on the season.