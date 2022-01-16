Packers: Progress has made Lazard a reliable target for Packers

GREEN BAY — Davante Adams loves Allen Lazard. He does. And not only does the Green Bay Packers newly-minted two-time first-team All-Pro have no trouble saying that about his fellow wide receiver, he thinks more guys should be more comfortable with saying so.

“I feel like what we don’t do enough as men in general, is express the way we feel about one another,” Adams said. “Whether it’s good or bad.”

Which is why, around the team’s Nov. 28 pre-bye week victory over the Los Angeles Rams at Lambeau Field, Adams and wide receivers coach Jason Vrable decided they needed to stage something of an intervention.

From Lazard to Marquez Valdes-Scantling to Equanimeous St. Brown and beyond, Adams and Vrable felt some tough love was needed toward their group to gear up for the back stretch of the regular season — and what they hope will be a playoff run that takes them all the way to Super Bowl LVI.

“Myself, Vrabes, heading into the end of the year, we turned it up a notch as far as how hard we were being on people,” Adams recounted. “Because obviously you know what I demand of myself, you see the way I practice, everything. So we started to come down on guys a little bit harder, just to see what guys are really made of and how much they can really demand from themselves.

“It was a little bit of a shock to a few guys, but they know where we come from with it, and they know we care so much about them. That’s really what it’s all about. Allen, he was a little quiet about it at first but then I saw it. I felt the energy. That’s really not my type of style to just be super hard on guys, but experiencing what I’ve experienced in this league, I know what certain guys can take. And Allen’s one of those guys you can get after him a little bit more — to get a point a cross, or just to get a little bit more out of him.

“I wanted him to keep pushing. I knew he had come a long way, but I wanted him to keep pushing.”

Based on production since then, no player has taken Adams’ message to heart more than Lazard, who enters the playoffs as a reliable, playmaking alternative for quarterback Aaron Rodgers whenever Adams, his go-to guy, isn’t open.

Over the final five games, Lazard caught 21 passes for 290 yards and five touchdowns, finishing the regular season with 40 receptions for 513 yards and eight TDs. He capped the season catching five passes for 75 yards and a pair of touchdowns, of 1 and 29 yards, in last Sunday’s loss to the Detroit Lions — the first time in Lazard’s career that he’s caught four or more passes in a game and the Packers have lost. They were 12-0 in such games before that.

“We have high expectations for him, and he has high expectations for himself,” head coach Matt LaFleur said. “He’s a guy that’s proven time and time again that he can be trusted and it’s just about getting opportunity. When your number gets called, do you make the plays? And he has proven the majority of the time to come through for us.”

No matter what happens in the playoffs, the Packers have lots to figure out this offseason. Has Rodgers seen enough change and experienced enough success to want to stick around and not force a trade? Can the team and Adams agree on what being the highest-paid receiver means and strike a long-term deal? How do general manager Brian Gutekunst and cap expert Russ Ball sort out their challenging salary-cap situation overall?

But one thing has become obvious over the second half of the season: The 6-foot-5, 227-pound Lazard is their clear-cut No. 2 wide receiver, and keeping him should be on the offseason priority list as well.

“With Allen, he’s come so far from when he first got here,” Adams said. “I’ve never seen a guy get better at football so much as what he has since he first got in the league. From when he first arrived here to where he is now, I haven’t seen that type of growth from any player. And seeing that has made me want to continue to press and keep pushing him to get better. Because we’re not going to be together forever. I’m at Year 9 going into (next season), so who knows what the future holds.”

That carpe diem attitude perhaps is what resonated most with Lazard following that come-to-Davante meeting in the receiver room, and what is most impressive about late-season emergence is that he hasn’t stopped doing all the thankless jobs he’s always done.

Lazard’s reputation was built on doing the dirty work — LaFleur and Nathaniel Hackett call him their ‘goon,’ which they mean as a term of affection — from run-blocking at the line of scrimmage, to running clear-out routes to free up Adams, to downfield blocking to turn big gains into huge ones, to volunteering for special teams duty even after he’s risen above such a station on the depth chart.

At the same time, only one wide receiver in all of football caught more touchdown passes over the final five games of the regular season than Lazard: Adams, with six. And one of Lazard’s touchdowns was Rodgers’ record-breaking 443rd, setting the franchise single-season touchdown pass record.

“I really feel like since the Rams game, he's played a number of really good games, made contested catches and big plays down the field," Rodgers said. “He does all the dirty work, so to get him the ball is awesome because he's a very unselfish guy. He can go in there, stick his head in there and block and block on the edge, but he's been making plays down the field, which is great."

And, Lazard will admit, some of that traces back to Adams’ exhortations.

A self-made player who entered the league as an undrafted free agent, Lazard’s work ethic has never been an issue. After starting out in Jacksonville, the Packers signed him off the Jaguars’ practice squad at the tail end of the 2018 season, and he caught one pass for 7 yards in his only game. The Packers actually cut him at the end of training camp in 2019, were able to bring him back after he passed through waivers and by season’s end, he’d moved ahead of Valdes-Scantling to be the starter opposite Adams.

Last season, he had a breakout game while Adams was sidelined (a career-high 146 receiving yards at New Orleans) but suffered a core muscle injury in that game that required surgery and sidelined him for seven weeks. He was never quite the same after that, and he went from catching 35 passes for 477 and three touchdowns in just three starts in 2019 to 33 receptions for 451 yards and three TDs in nine starts last year.

And this season, while his coaches were still extolling his grunt-work virtues, he had fewer catches (19), yards (223) and touchdowns (three) in his first 10 games of the season than he had in his last five. (Lazard missed the Oct. 28 win at Arizona because of COVID-19 protocols and the Nov. 21 loss at Minnesota with a shoulder injury.)

But since then, he’s been a different player. And he knows it.

“I definitely feel I’ve made a lot of changes, not just on the field but I think off the field the most,” Lazard explained. “You can go back and ask any of the coaches I’ve had, I’d like to think I’m one of the most, if not the most, coachable players that they’ve been around. So I’ve always been receptive of anyone’s intuition or knowledge of the game or knowledge of life.

“Even though Davante was being hard on us, or coach Vrable or LaFleur, whoever it is, it’s all going toward the better of the team. So, when Davante is giving those lectures, being hard on us, being a stickler, or whatever it may be, it’s all out of love, 1, and 2, it’s up to whoever’s receiving it to do what they do with the information. And with me, it’s always a positive mindset. So it’s always been staying focused.

“I feel like I’m in a really good mental space, (and) physically as well. I’ve really been honing in on my notes, on the film and the details and the routes. I’ve just been working on that chemistry and connection with Aaron. It’s obviously been working out very well.”

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0