Packers Preview: Trying to keep the scoring pedal to metal

What to watch Sunday when the Green Bay Packers play the Jacksonville Jaguars:
Time after time
Ex-Packers head coach Mike McCarthy was a firm believer in the value of winning the time of possession battle and running as many offensive plays as possible, with his target being 70 snaps in a game. With the Packers entering the week leading the NFL in time of possession at an average of 33 minutes, 19 seconds per game, and tied atop the NFC with a 6-2 record, that formula seems to be working for Matt LaFleur and this year’s team, too.
Except that’s not by design, LaFleur said.
“You just try to score as many points as possible. There’s never a specific number of plays you’re trying to reach,” said LaFleur, whose offense entered the week ranked seventh in the NFL in total offense (395.9 yards per game) and third in scoring offense (31.6 points per game). “Obviously the more you have, typically the more you’re just staying on the field and moving the football and converting first downs. But certainly, the number of explosive plays can impact the number of plays you have. But it’s never something that we’re going in with a set number.”
Interestingly, the two games in which the Packers didn’t possess the ball more than their opponent were their Oct. 5 win over Atlanta and their Oct. 25 win over Houston. Against the Falcons, the Packers had a season-high seven plays of 20 or more yards; they had four against the Texans.
But in their two losses this season—at Tampa Bay on Oct. 18 and to Minnesota on Nov. 1 — the Packers tied their season-low with only three plays of 20 yards or more. Those were also the games in which the Packers scored the least points of the season.
Young and impressionable
Jake Luton promised not to be too wide-eyed, but how could he not be? The Jaguars rookie sixth-round pick is set to make his second start at quarterback, and across the field will be Aaron Rodgers, a future Pro Football Hall of Famer.
“It’s pretty surreal. He’s a guy I have a lot of respect for, was a big fan of growing up and a huge fan of his game,” the 24-year-old Luton said at midweek. “A lot of things that he does, no one else really can do. He’s a wizard with the football in a lot of ways. Like I said, a lot of respect for him. It’ll be really exciting to get out there and get to play ball against him.”
A sixth-round pick from Oregon State, Luton threw for 304 yards and a touchdown and ran for another late TD as the Jaguars nearly rallied to beat the Houston Texans last Sunday in his first start in place of an injured Gardner Minshew. One goal for Packers defensive coordinator Mike Pettine will be to overwhelm Luton with looks so he’s not sure what’s coming, but Pettine warned that the focus can’t solely be on Luton.
Run to daylight?
The Jaguars appear to have a keeper in undrafted rookie free agent running back James Robinson, who enters Sunday having rushed for 580 yards—second only to Kansas City’s Clyde Edwards-Helaire among rookie backs.
Robinson, who played collegiately at Illinois State, won the starting job after the Jaguars cut veteran Leonard Fournette, and so far this season, he’s been one of the NFL’s best backs in yards after contact.
Given the Packers’ struggles against the run — while the Packers entered the week ranked 12th in the NFL against the run (111.0 yards per game), they were 21st with 4.53 yards allowed per carry — it will be vital for them to corral Robinson, who is easily the Jaguars’ biggest offensive weapon.
With the exception of Minnesota’s Dalvin Cook rushing for 163 yards and scoring four touchdowns on Nov. 1, the Packers run defense hasn’t been as bad as advertised, at least statistically. This game is a chance to show that the perception isn’t the reality about their defense.
“I mean, it’s tough when you play against the Vikings and the numbers are saying that they ran for however many yards they ran for and then the defensive line looks like they played bad,” Pro Bowl nose tackle Kenny Clark said. “I think we’ve really been playing really good football if you actually watch film and turn on the tape.”
Be the first to know
