Packers Preview: Three things to watch in Sunday’s Packers-Vikings game SUN

Winds of change

While quarterback Aaron Rodgers’ strong arm and big hands have allowed his throws to cut through gusty winds at Lambeau Field before, there have also been times where the gusts were too strong to handle. Rodgers said the wind is a greater factor obviously on down-the-field throws. He said he would prefer north-south winds — the field at Lambeau runs north and south, so that would mean throwing directly into or with the wind — and that wind has been less of a factor in the years since the south end zone was enclosed by the upper deck at that end of the stadium.

“I think you have to be aware of that when you’re throwing certain types of passes. The lower passes, they’re able to cut through the wind better,” said Rodgers, who at Tampa Bay on Oct. 18 had one of his interceptions that he felt was impacted by winds at Raymond James Stadium. “Maybe it affects the aiming points if you’re throwing the ball to the sidelines and balls to the inside. The easiest wind would be one that’s blowing directionally north to south, either way. The ones that are across the field make it a little more difficult. Luckily since they’ve built the stadium up on those sides, especially in the south end zone, the wind is not as big a factor. But it’s still something you have to think about.”