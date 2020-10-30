Packers Preview: Three things to watch in Sunday’s Packers-Vikings game SUN

Things to watch during Green Bay's game against the Minnesota Vikings n Sunday:
Special needs
One of the easiest ways for a 5-1 team to lose to a 1-5 team is to have special teams disasters. It’s hard to imagine the Packers’ special teams units having more problems this week than they had in last Sunday’s win at Houston, but if they do, the Vikings’ chances improve immensely.
From JK Scott having a punt blocked when personal protector Dexter Williams failed in protection — Williams was in that spot because Jamaal Williams, who normally does the job, was the No. 1 running back with Aaron Jones sidelined — to the Texans recovering a fourth-quarter onside kick that could have been catastrophic, to the return game giving them next to nothing with Tyler Ervin (wrist) inactive, the Packers had all kinds of issues on special teams while in Houston.
Oh, and veteran kicker Mason Crosby suffered a calf injury on his left (plant) leg that has thrown the kicking game into disarray.
Special teams coordinator Shawn Mennenga said long-snapper Hunter Bradley’s errant snap was high and to the right, which contributed to the block, but given that Jamaal Williams handled protection on Scott’s next punt, Dexter Williams was surely at fault, too. On the onside kick, Mennenga blamed himself for not having his guys prepared for that style of kick.
Winds of change
The local forecast for Green Bay is calling for a high of 38 degrees and northwest winds of 25 mph, gusting to as much as 40 or 45 mph, which could wreak havoc with the Packers’ passing game.
While quarterback Aaron Rodgers’ strong arm and big hands have allowed his throws to cut through gusty winds at Lambeau Field before, there have also been times where the gusts were too strong to handle. Rodgers said the wind is a greater factor obviously on down-the-field throws. He said he would prefer north-south winds — the field at Lambeau runs north and south, so that would mean throwing directly into or with the wind — and that wind has been less of a factor in the years since the south end zone was enclosed by the upper deck at that end of the stadium.
“I think you have to be aware of that when you’re throwing certain types of passes. The lower passes, they’re able to cut through the wind better,” said Rodgers, who at Tampa Bay on Oct. 18 had one of his interceptions that he felt was impacted by winds at Raymond James Stadium. “Maybe it affects the aiming points if you’re throwing the ball to the sidelines and balls to the inside. The easiest wind would be one that’s blowing directionally north to south, either way. The ones that are across the field make it a little more difficult. Luckily since they’ve built the stadium up on those sides, especially in the south end zone, the wind is not as big a factor. But it’s still something you have to think about.”
Quarterbacks coach/passing game coordinator Luke Getsy said that offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett, head coach Matt LaFleur and the Packers’ offensive staff wouldn’t necessarily formulate a wind-proof game plan — one that presumably would rely heavily on running the ball and short passes — but that they would be flexible and ready to alter the plan if the wind did indeed become an issue.
Jefferson airplane takes off
Justin Jefferson had a couple of pre-draft fans in Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers and safety Adrian Amos. And while neither of them said during the week that they wished the Vikings rookie wide receiver was on their roster instead of their rivals’,
“I liked him coming out of college and now they’re just giving him the ball more,” Amos said, pointing to how Jefferson had just two catches for 26 yards in the Packers’ 43-34 win at U.S. Bank Stadium in the Sept. 13 season opener. “They’re giving him opportunities to make plays and he’s been making them.”
That he has. In the five games since then, Jefferson has had three 100-yard games — seven receptions for 175 yards against Tennessee, four catches for 103 yards against Houston and nine catches for 166 yards against Atlanta before the Vikings’ bye last week.
Packers coach Matt LaFleur saw plenty of Jefferson while scouting the Texans’ defensive tape before the Packers played at Houston last Sunday, and he also was impressed.
“This guy is going to be a legitimate No. 1 receiver in the league if he isn’t already,” LaFleur said. “I mean, he’s explosive, you can tell he’s a smart football player, he’s got great hands, he’s tough, he’s competitive. I think they’ve got themselves a really good player in him.”
