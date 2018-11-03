Here are three things to watch Sunday night when the Green Bay Packers play the New England Patriots at New England.
Then there were two
Among the byproducts of the Packers’ decision to ship running back Ty Montgomery to Baltimore – after last week’s costly fumble on a late kickoff return against the Los Angeles Rams – is that they tightened their running back rotation.
With Montgomery out of the mix, there’s little excuse now for not using running back Aaron Jones more extensively in conjunction with Jamaal Williams. Through seven games, Williams had played 215 snaps on offense, Montgomery 150 and Jones, who missed the first two games because of an NFL suspension, 119. Jones' snaps should spike now.
Even though Jones leads the Packers in rushing yards (274), per-carry average (6.2 yards per carry) and rushing touchdowns (two), he has carried the ball only 44 times this season. With more snaps should come more production, but unlike Montgomery, who bemoaned his uncertain role in the offense before the trade, Jones has not bellyached once publicly about his limited opportunities thusfar.
“I have no clue,” Jones replied when asked how Montgomery’s departure will impact him. “I'm fine. I'm (also) fine with touching the ball more. It'd be funny to me if you showed me a guy who didn't want to the ball more.”
Counterintelligence
The Packers and Patriots may face each other only once every four years, but Packers’ coach Mike McCarthy’s top two lieutenants – offensive coordinator Joe Philbin and defensive coordinator Mike Pettine – know the Patriots well. And know how to beat them.
As the Miami Dolphins head coach, Philbin beat the Patriots twice (in 2013 and 2014, both in Miami) in six tries. As the defensive coordinator of the New York Jets (2009-’12) and Buffalo Bills (2013), Pettine saw the Patriots twice a year and beat them twice (2009, ’10) in 10 tries.
How much value there is in the two coordinators being a combined 4-12 against New England is hard to say, but combined with inside linebacker/defensive run game coordinator Patrick Graham, who worked for Belichick in New England, at least the Packers have some intel on Bill Belichick’s crew.
“We were fortunate, to have some really good cover guys and be able to eliminate some of their main guys. There were years when we played them, where their receiving corps isn’t what it is now, that we were able to take advantage of that,” Pettine said. “But they adjust each year. So it’s a tall task, because you’ve got to make sure that you have your bases covered in all those (personnel) groupings. But when we have played them well, we've covered well and won some of the one-on-one matchups up front. There's not a lot schematically there, but it was players making plays.”
Said Philbin: “I don’t think there’s any magic formula going into those games as I recall, whether it was emphasized other than the fact, in some respects you have to beat them at their own game. I think you have to play, sound, tough, smart football."
Time flies
Davante Adams’ first meeting with the Patriots was an unforgettable one. As a rookie second-round pick, he caught six passes for 121 yards as the Patriots viewed him as the weak link in the Packers’ passing game. Adams turned out to be so good that day that midway through the Packers’ 26-21 win at Lambeau Field, Belichick changed his defense to slow Adams down.
Now, four years later, Adams has solidified himself as one of the league’s top No. 1 receivers. He enters Sunday night with 52 receptions for 690 yards and six touchdowns – having put up back-to-back-to-back 100-yard games.
