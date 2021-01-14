Packers preview: Green Bay game plan: get ahead, stay ahead

Here are some things to watch Saturday when the Green Bay Packers face the Los Angeles Rams in an NFC divisional playoff game at Lambeau Field.

Get the party started

As the Packers learned in their NFC Divisional playoff loss to the New York Giants in the 2011 NFL postseason — or at least Aaron Rodgers, who was the only offensive player on the roster back then who’s still around — a slow start can be fatal for a favored No. 1 seed playing at home and coming off a bye week. In that game, the Giants took leads of 3-0, 10-3, 13-10 and 20-10 during the first half, and the Packers never really recovered.

That’s why starting fast against the Rams and their No. 1-ranked scoring defense will be pivotal.

While that 2011 team might’ve been especially rusty after Rodgers and most of the starters sat out the regular-season finale with nothing to play for, this group took a must-win approach to their finale, knowing a loss to Chicago on Jan. 3 could have cost them the top seed and the only bye in the conference.