Packers preview: Green Bay game plan: get ahead, stay ahead

Here are some things to watch Saturday when the Green Bay Packers face the Los Angeles Rams in an NFC divisional playoff game at Lambeau Field.
Get the party started
As the Packers learned in their NFC Divisional playoff loss to the New York Giants in the 2011 NFL postseason — or at least Aaron Rodgers, who was the only offensive player on the roster back then who’s still around — a slow start can be fatal for a favored No. 1 seed playing at home and coming off a bye week. In that game, the Giants took leads of 3-0, 10-3, 13-10 and 20-10 during the first half, and the Packers never really recovered.
That’s why starting fast against the Rams and their No. 1-ranked scoring defense will be pivotal.
While that 2011 team might’ve been especially rusty after Rodgers and most of the starters sat out the regular-season finale with nothing to play for, this group took a must-win approach to their finale, knowing a loss to Chicago on Jan. 3 could have cost them the top seed and the only bye in the conference.
Of course, this year’s Packers offense was not only the NFL’s highest-scoring unit (509 points, second-most in team history), it was also among the best in football history when it came to starting fast. The Packers scored on their opening drive 12 times during the regular season, just the third NFL team to do so since 2000 — joining the New England Patriots (13 times in 2007 and the Rams (12 times in 2017). And since 2000, the 73 points the Packers scored on opening drives this season are the most in the NFL. Their nine touchdowns were tied for the most opening-drive TDs in the NFL since 2000, too.
The Packers carried that over into the second quarter, scoring an eye-popping 219 points in the second quarter this season, the most in NFL history. Whether they can put together a first half like that against the Rams could decide the game early.
“That game was such an anomaly, I feel like. So many things happened that day that just hadn’t really happened throughout the season,” Rodgers recalled at midweek. “We’re coming off obviously a big (six-game) winning streak. The Rams had an important play-in game in Week 17. We had a game with a lot to play for the 1 seed as well. They’re coming in with the confidence that they should have. And we’re coming in with confidence as well, with the season we’ve had and what we believe we’re capable of. It just comes down to execution at that point.”
Hitting the rest button
Packers special teams coordinator Shawn Mennenga has coached his group through a myriad of troubles this season, frustrated with different issues cropping up and a return game that has added very little of value in terms of field position with regular return man Tyler Ervin on injured reserve and having missed most of the season with a number of different injuries.
That’s why Mennenga spent the playoff bye week working on fundamentals with his guys and focusing on the fresh start the postseason provides.
“The bye week, we went back and did some situations and things that you don’t typically (see), and then we really worked on fundamentals,” Mennenga said. “Last week to me was the reset, just reemphasizing a lot of the little things. We’re totally focused on the Rams and what they’re trying to do and how we can attack them in every phase. And then, try to play the best we can play. We’re not worried about happened in the regular season. We’ve learned from the past, and now we’ve moved on and are ready to go for this week.”
Nevertheless, the Packers finished 29th in the 32-team league in widely respected NFL columnist Rick Gosselin’s annual special teams rankings, a disappointing placement that would have been even worse had veteran kicker Mason Crosby not been a perfect 16 for 16 on field-goal attempts. As head coach Matt LaFleur said multiple times during the season when bad things happened on special teams, “Those can get you beat.”
Cam Cam dance
No one — especially not defensive coordinator Mike Pettine — has forgotten last year’s ignominious exit from the playoffs for the Packers, as the defense ceded a mind-boggling 285 rushing yards to the San Francisco 49ers in an NFC Championship Game loss. While the Packers were able to put up much greater resistance against the run this season, finishing regular-season play tied for 13th in rushing defense (112.8 yards per game), those Levi’s Stadium demons won’t be exorcised until the group can deliver a shutdown performance in an elimination game like Saturday’s.
“We’re certainly a lot closer to what we want it to look like,” Pettine said at midweek. “The bar is set extremely high and we’re always striving for it. Of course, we feel like we’ve progressed, we’ve trended in the right direction. But you’re only as good as your last performance. What we’ve done getting to this point, when we step on the field on Saturday, means absolutely nothing. If we want to play in the NFC Championship Game, we have to go out and earn it. I think our guys understand that.”
Against the Rams, the task will be to stuff rookie Cam Akers, who only had 625 rushing yards in the regular season but was the breakout star of the Rams’ 30-20 NFC Wild Card win at Seattle last Saturday, when he ran 28 times for 131 yards and a touchdown. He also caught two passes for 45 yards, giving him 176 total yards from scrimmage, the most by a Rams rookie in their postseason debut in franchise history.
“He’s an explosive back. He’s capable of getting big plays. That’s evident,” LaFleur said. “All you’ve got to do is turn on the tape. He’s a good receiver as well. I just think he does a great job of reading it one gap at a time, being able to stick his foot in the ground and explode.”
One area where the Packers appear to be much improved is in their effort to set the edges against the run. While their star pass rushers, Za’Darius and Preston Smith, love to get after opposing quarterbacks, their passion for the dirty work of hemming in running backs from getting outside wasn’t as intense.