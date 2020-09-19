Packers Preview: For Rodgers, the past helping the present

About midway through training camp, Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers revealed that he’d gone back and looked at some old film of himself – some of it dating back to his Super Bowl XLV-winning season of 2010, some of it from five or so years ago – and incorporated his observations into his current game.
While the two-time NFL MVP has been unwilling to speak to the specifics of his findings, it’s hard to argue with the results from last week’s season opener, when Rodgers completed 32 of 44 passes for 364 yards with four touchdowns and no interceptions for a 127.5 passer rating in a 43-34 victory over the Minnesota Vikings.
From the untrained eye, it appeared Rodgers was much more dedicated to getting the ball out of his hand quickly and on time, and he limited the number of times he extended the play to improvise.
When he did, of course, it delivered terrific results, as two of his four touchdown passes (one to Davante Adams, one to Allen Lazard) came when he was on the move outside the pocket after the initial play broke down.
That’s certainly what Lions coach Matt Patricia saw.
“I mean, he's just phenomenal. He's so hard to play against, and so difficult to defend,” Patricia said at midweek. “One of the things I say about Aaron Rodgers all the time (is), he's so calm, he's just so collected the entire time he's out on the field. Certainly, as a coordinator going against him, trying to frustrate him or trying to stress him, you just can't affect the guy at all."
He ain't Lion
Packers coach Matt LaFleur hasn’t forgotten that while the Packers won both games against the Lions last season, it wasn’t easy. In fact, in one of those I-can’t-believe-that-stat-is-true statistics, the Packers never led the Lions last season, despite beating them 23-22 at Lambeau Field on Oct. 14 and again 23-20 at Ford Field in the regular-season finale on Dec. 29.
The Packers won both games on walk-off field goals by kicker Mason Crosby – a 23-yarder as time expired at Lambeau, and a 33-yarder as time expired in Detroit.
So if any of his guys were contemplating taking the Lions, who went 3-12-1 last season and collapsed during the fourth quarter of last Sunday’s 27-23 loss to the Chicago Bears, lightly, LaFleur had an easy built-in reminder of why they shouldn’t.
“We know we’re going to get their best shot,” LaFleur said. “They gave us everything we could handle last year. The fact that they were winning for literally 120 minutes out of 120 minutes, I mean, it was pretty much a miracle that we were able to take both those games.”
The game will also be the first at Lambeau Field amid the COVID-19 pandemic, with no fans in the stands. The team practiced inside Lambeau on Friday in hopes of getting one last trial run before experiencing at home the same weirdness last week’s game at U.S. Bank Stadium delivered.
Fountain of youth
Packers defensive line coach Jerry Montgomery was tough on his guys throughout the week of practice, disappointed in the unit’s effort in last Sunday’s win at Minnesota, as the Vikings ran for 134 yards and likely would have hung an even bigger number on the Packers defense had the Vikings not been playing catch-up for much of the game amid Aaron Rodgers’ MVP-level passing performance.
Now, the group will be challenged again by 35-year-old Adrian Peterson, who caught on with the Lions after being cut by the Washington Football Team on Sept. 4 and finished with 114 total yards from scrimmage (14 carries for 93 yards, three receptions for 21 yards) against the Bears.
“Shoot, he’s got the fountain of youth,” Montgomery said of Peterson. “He still runs like he’s fighting and scratching for every yard that he gets. He’s violent at the point of attack, he’s a great jump cutter. The guy’s a good back. He’s been a good back for a long, long time. And it’s no different this year.”
Stopping him, along with Kerryon Johnson and D’Andre Swift figures to be even harder without Pro Bowl nose tackle Kenny Clark, who left last Sunday’s game with a groin injury and did not practice all week.
