Packers Preview: For Rodgers, the past helping the present

About midway through training camp, Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers revealed that he’d gone back and looked at some old film of himself – some of it dating back to his Super Bowl XLV-winning season of 2010, some of it from five or so years ago – and incorporated his observations into his current game.

While the two-time NFL MVP has been unwilling to speak to the specifics of his findings, it’s hard to argue with the results from last week’s season opener, when Rodgers completed 32 of 44 passes for 364 yards with four touchdowns and no interceptions for a 127.5 passer rating in a 43-34 victory over the Minnesota Vikings.

From the untrained eye, it appeared Rodgers was much more dedicated to getting the ball out of his hand quickly and on time, and he limited the number of times he extended the play to improvise.

When he did, of course, it delivered terrific results, as two of his four touchdown passes (one to Davante Adams, one to Allen Lazard) came when he was on the move outside the pocket after the initial play broke down.

That’s certainly what Lions coach Matt Patricia saw.