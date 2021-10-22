Packers Preview: Even at 37, Rodgers’ legs still add important dimension to his game SUN

Throughout his career, Rodgers has always emphasized his belief in extending plays with his legs to set up big plays in the passing game, not running just for the sake of running. That was his philosophy even when his production on the ground — he ranks 13th all-time in Packers history in rushing yards (3,298) and seventh in rushing touchdowns (33) — was significant.

And while running for big yardage may no longer be a major part of his repertoire, making sure his legs remain strong has become an even greater focus. Ever since suffering a tibial plateau fracture in his leg in the 2018 opener, Rodgers has redoubled his leg workouts, making squats a centerpiece of his workout regimen — both in the offseason, and in-season.

And his commitment to trying to reverse his legs’ aging process traces in part back to advice he got from McCarthy.

“I think the focus as you get up over 35 has got to be more on the legs than it was at 25. (And) my squatting in-season, I feel like really helped me get my legs back after my 2018 injury,” Rodgers explained.