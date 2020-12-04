Packers preview: Eagles still dangerous despite their record

“Defense has been our bright spot the last couple weeks,” admitted Eagles coach Doug Pederson, a former Packers backup quarterback. “Last week we really came out, played hard, played aggressive, kept Seattle’s offense — other than the two touchdowns — at bay and shut them down in the red zone a couple times. I talk a lot about complementary football, and now it’s the offense that has to kind of pick it up and really play that complementary piece to the defense.”

Talking turnovers

Speaking of those Eagles’ turnovers, quarterback Carson Wentz has been particularly generous, having thrown 15 interceptions and coughed up 10 fumbles, losing four of them. While the injury-ravaged offensive line has been an issue to be sure, Wentz’s regression has been alarming — even with some issues at the receiver positions early in the year.

Wentz comes to town just as the Packers defense has started taking the ball away with regularity. After managing just seven takeaways in the first seven games of the season — tied for the fewest in the NFL— the defense has forced eight turnovers in the last four games, tied for the third-most over that span.