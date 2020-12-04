Packers preview: Eagles still dangerous despite their record

Things to watch when the Green Bay Packers host the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday afternoon at Lambeau Field:
No pushovers
It’s easy to look at the Eagles’ 3-7-1 overall record and three-game losing streak and expect Sunday’s matchup to be a pushover for the Packers. And it probably should be, with the Packers favored by 10 points. But don’t tell Aaron Rodgers that this should be easy, especially against an underrated Eagles defense.
“Definitely not underrated by us at all. I mean, they’re a top-10 defense,” the Packers veteran quarterback pointed out at midweek before praising two members of the defense he’s well-acquainted with: Cornerback Darius Slay and defensive coordinator Jim Schwartz, both of whom Rodgers faced while they were with the Detroit Lions. “It’s a good defense. I played against Jim Schwartz a number of times in Detroit and Philly last year. He’s a really good defensive coordinator. He’s a really smart guy. They stress you with defenses you don’t see a whole lot, they stress you with empty pressures, and it’s a really good defense. They’ve turned the ball over on offense a decent amount, which has I think taken more of the headlines, but their defense is really, really solid.”
Statistically, the Eagles are ninth in the NFL in total defense (338.9 yards per game) and a respectable 16th in scoring defense (25.2 points per game). As Rodgers points out, having turned the ball over 21 times (only Denver and Dallas have given it away more) and being minus-10 on turnover differential has been an issue.
“Defense has been our bright spot the last couple weeks,” admitted Eagles coach Doug Pederson, a former Packers backup quarterback. “Last week we really came out, played hard, played aggressive, kept Seattle’s offense — other than the two touchdowns — at bay and shut them down in the red zone a couple times. I talk a lot about complementary football, and now it’s the offense that has to kind of pick it up and really play that complementary piece to the defense.”
Talking turnovers
Speaking of those Eagles’ turnovers, quarterback Carson Wentz has been particularly generous, having thrown 15 interceptions and coughed up 10 fumbles, losing four of them. While the injury-ravaged offensive line has been an issue to be sure, Wentz’s regression has been alarming — even with some issues at the receiver positions early in the year.
Wentz comes to town just as the Packers defense has started taking the ball away with regularity. After managing just seven takeaways in the first seven games of the season — tied for the fewest in the NFL— the defense has forced eight turnovers in the last four games, tied for the third-most over that span.
“As we get more and more confident, and more and more ball aware, I think they’re going to keep coming and flowing in,” safety Adrian Amos said. “Everybody’s getting a little bit more comfortable. Everybody is flying around a little bit faster. Everybody is a little bit more on page and it’s just building each and every week. (With Wentz), we have to be ball aware. We have to go in there with the intent to take the ball away. It’s on us to try to force takeaways and then if something comes to us, we have to capitalize. It has to be our mindset to go in there and force them.”
P
resto, Change-O?
There seemed to be a movement during the week to downplay just how much of a fire the Packers coaches lit under veteran outside linebacker Preston Smith’s backside in advance of his performance against Chicago (a sack, a fumble return for a touchdown and three total tackles) and maybe even a little revisionist history, too. LaFleur even downplayed the fact that Rashan Gary, and not Smith, was on the field for the Bears’ first offensive snap, chalking that up to Gary being in the game because Pettine opened in a specific defensive package.
Smith claimed to be unaware of the attention his substandard play had received going into the Bears game, saying, “I don’t look at the stuff that’s being said. I don’t hear about all that stuff. I just go out there and play. I do what I’m coached to do.”
