Packers: Pressure on Smith, Gary to provide pressure

GREEN BAY — Before uttering a single word, Mike Smith reminded himself not to swear.
But when the Green Bay Packers excitable outside linebackers coach starts talking about his prized pupil — third-year edge rusher Rashan Gary — the rules of press-conference decorum tend to go out the window.
“You know how much I love Rashan — and I love all my guys — (but) he’s pretty damned good,” Smith began recently when asked about Gary, the first of the team’s two first-round picks (No. 12 overall) in 2019 after Smith begged the personnel staff for him throughout the pre-draft process. And profanity-wise, Smith was just getting warmed up.
“I’m not going to lie, I just gave me goosebumps just talking about him,” Smith continued. “It’s just all coming together. It’s his third year. I’ve got to the point where he knows exactly what I want. He knows his rushing style, who he is, how he’s going to set people up, what his strength is, all that stuff. … It means something to him. Everything. He wants to be the best rusher, he wants to be the best stopping the run and he wants to be the best in the coverage. Ultimately, he wants to be the best 3-4 linebacker in the NFL. And I love that. He’s a damned good player.
“(I) can’t cuss in here but … he’s (expletive) damned good.”
Well, Mike, in the wake of Za’Darius Smith being placed on injured reserve on Friday with his ongoing, mysterious back injury — and to borrow your conversational style — the Packers better (expletive) hope he is as good as you say.
The Packers went into training camp hoping that Za’Darius Smith, Preston Smith and Gary would spend all kinds of time on the field together.
Instead, Za’Darius Smith, the team’s two-time Pro Bowl edge rusher and the most accomplished of the trio, arrived for camp already unhappy with his contract. His discontent grew after not being voted as a captain by his peers, and those issues have apparently comingled with a back injury that occurred sometime after the team’s offseason program wrapped up but before he reported to camp and was placed on the non-football injury list.
While Za’Darius Smith spent virtually all of camp on the sideline, participating only in individual drills during a single practice in mid-August, Gary and Preston Smith took the lion’s share of snaps with the first-team offense. And that’s who’ll line up at outside linebacker in Monday night’s matchup with the Detroit Lions at Lambeau Field.
“Rashan, he had a hell of an offseason, and he came back in great shape,” Preston Smith said. “He’s definitely adjusted to the NFL very quickly, quicker than most young guys I see. He’s a smart kid. He plays at a high level. He has a lot of energy and he has a lot of ability to go out there and be great each and every weekend.”
With Preston Smith having a down year and Gary passing him on the depth chart during the second half of the season, Gary finished the 2020 season with 39 quarterback pressures and five sacks, second only to Za’Darius Smith in both categories. And Gary was arguably the Packers’ best defensive player in the team’s NFC divisional win over the Los Angeles Rams, registering seven quarterback pressures and 1.5 sacks.
“I’m ready for whatever the team throws at me — and I really mean that. I believe in my hard work, from the offseason to now. Now, I’m just ready. Whatever comes my way, I’m ready to handle it,” Gary said Saturday afternoon. “I’m on the up-and-up. When you talk about being great, it’s a fine line. Going into Year 3, I’ve still got things to learn, but I’m on the way. It’s just improvement, day by day. And that’s how I’m taking it.”
Behind Gary and Preston Smith, the Packers have Jonathan Garvin, Chauncey Rivers and LaDarius Hamilton, whom the team signed off the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ practice squad on Friday. But it’ll be up to Gary to rise to the level of praise his position coach has been heaping upon him ever since he arrived. And that starts Monday night.
“Coach Smith, he pushes me to become the best I can,” Gary said. “I want him to push me to be great, and that’s what he’s doing. When it comes to coach Smith, I love him. I hope he loves me and what I’m trying to do and the player I’m trying to become.”
Extra points
The Packers listed right guard Lucas Patrick (concussion) and safety Darnell Savage (shoulder) as questionable for Monday night, although both practiced on Saturday. While Patrick remains in the concussion protocol, his participation was an encouraging sign. Savage practiced all three days and should be a go. … Tight end Josiah Deguara (concussion) did not practice and is doubtful. … Center Josh Myers (finger) was removed from the injury report and will play. … Safety Vernon Scott (hamstring) was the only player ruled out for the Packers. … In Detroit, the Lions ruled out wide receiver Tyrell Williams (concussion) and defensive end Kevin Strong (concussion) while four players are questionable: Defensive end Michael Brockers (shoulder), outside linebacker Trey Flowers (shoulder), wide receiver Kalif Raymond (thigh) and running back D’Andre Swift (ankle). If Swift is limited, ex-Packers running back Jamaal Williams will carry the load for Detroit.