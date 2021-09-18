Packers: Pressure on Smith, Gary to provide pressure

“I’m ready for whatever the team throws at me — and I really mean that. I believe in my hard work, from the offseason to now. Now, I’m just ready. Whatever comes my way, I’m ready to handle it,” Gary said Saturday afternoon. “I’m on the up-and-up. When you talk about being great, it’s a fine line. Going into Year 3, I’ve still got things to learn, but I’m on the way. It’s just improvement, day by day. And that’s how I’m taking it.”

Behind Gary and Preston Smith, the Packers have Jonathan Garvin, Chauncey Rivers and LaDarius Hamilton, whom the team signed off the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ practice squad on Friday. But it’ll be up to Gary to rise to the level of praise his position coach has been heaping upon him ever since he arrived. And that starts Monday night.

“Coach Smith, he pushes me to become the best I can,” Gary said. “I want him to push me to be great, and that’s what he’s doing. When it comes to coach Smith, I love him. I hope he loves me and what I’m trying to do and the player I’m trying to become.”

Extra points

The Packers listed right guard Lucas Patrick (concussion) and safety Darnell Savage (shoulder) as questionable for Monday night, although both practiced on Saturday. While Patrick remains in the concussion protocol, his participation was an encouraging sign. Savage practiced all three days and should be a go. … Tight end Josiah Deguara (concussion) did not practice and is doubtful. … Center Josh Myers (finger) was removed from the injury report and will play. … Safety Vernon Scott (hamstring) was the only player ruled out for the Packers. … In Detroit, the Lions ruled out wide receiver Tyrell Williams (concussion) and defensive end Kevin Strong (concussion) while four players are questionable: Defensive end Michael Brockers (shoulder), outside linebacker Trey Flowers (shoulder), wide receiver Kalif Raymond (thigh) and running back D’Andre Swift (ankle). If Swift is limited, ex-Packers running back Jamaal Williams will carry the load for Detroit.

