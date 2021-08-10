Packers: Preseason game plan? Lots of Love, zero Rodgers THU

Love showed flashes on a couple of throws during the annual rain-shortened Family Night practice inside Lambeau Field on Saturday, but he also had trouble with ball security with two fumbled center-quarterback exchanges and another fumble as he took off running on a play after the protection around him broke down.

“There were some really good things, and then there’s some things we’ve got to clean up,” LaFleur said. “Certainly, we can’t have the ball on the ground. We had a couple fumbled exchanges (and) he had the one play where he scrambled out and had one hand on the ball when he’s moving up in the pocket and hit his thigh pad and he fumbled that one. Ultimately, we’ve just got to make sure he’s doing a great job of taking care of that football. That’s what typically is the biggest indicator in wins and losses. He’s touching the ball every snap, so he’s got to be great with it. And he knows that.”

Later, LaFleur said of Love’s Family Night showing, “There was a lot of good. I think more than anything else, the one thing that we'll make sure to keep pressing on to him is the tempo in and out of the huddle, up to the line of scrimmage, making sure the communication is on point. There were a couple times where he may have gotten a bad play-call, (but) he's got to be able to figure that out and get everybody lined up so we can go out there and execute.”