Packers: Preseason game plan? Lots of Love, zero Rodgers THU

GREEN BAY — With a starting quarterback who’s seen everything and done everything — including winning three NFL MVPs and a Super Bowl title — and a backup quarterback who has yet to wear his No. 10 jersey on a game day, Green Bay Packers head coach Matt LaFleur’s preseason game plan for the position shouldn't surprise anyone.
LaFleur simply confirmed Wednesday what most expected: That he does not intend to play 37-year-old starter Aaron Rodgers at all during the team’s three preseason games, and that 22-year-old backup Jordan Love will play a ton — starting with Saturday night’s preseason opener against the Houston Texans at Lambeau Field. No. 3 quarterback Kurt Benkert will get the rest of the preseason work, based on LaFleur’s plans.
“Jordan’s going to take the majority of the game (against the Texans),” LaFleur said before practice. “And then Kurt will go in there.”
Asked if Rodgers will play at all in preseason, LaFleur replied, “I would say most likely not.”
The COVID-19 pandemic wiped out the NFL preseason schedule last summer, after the Packers traded up in the first round to select Love out of Utah State at No. 26. Not only did that keep Love from seeing any game action in the exhibition season, but he also spent his first NFL offseason completely in the virtual realm, and with Tim Boyle serving as Rodgers’ primary backup, Love was inactive for all 18 of the Packers’ regular- and post-season games.
Love showed flashes on a couple of throws during the annual rain-shortened Family Night practice inside Lambeau Field on Saturday, but he also had trouble with ball security with two fumbled center-quarterback exchanges and another fumble as he took off running on a play after the protection around him broke down.
“There were some really good things, and then there’s some things we’ve got to clean up,” LaFleur said. “Certainly, we can’t have the ball on the ground. We had a couple fumbled exchanges (and) he had the one play where he scrambled out and had one hand on the ball when he’s moving up in the pocket and hit his thigh pad and he fumbled that one. Ultimately, we’ve just got to make sure he’s doing a great job of taking care of that football. That’s what typically is the biggest indicator in wins and losses. He’s touching the ball every snap, so he’s got to be great with it. And he knows that.”
Later, LaFleur said of Love’s Family Night showing, “There was a lot of good. I think more than anything else, the one thing that we'll make sure to keep pressing on to him is the tempo in and out of the huddle, up to the line of scrimmage, making sure the communication is on point. There were a couple times where he may have gotten a bad play-call, (but) he's got to be able to figure that out and get everybody lined up so we can go out there and execute.”
Love, who spoke with reporters earlier in camp, is understandably eager for his chance under the lights, having not seen actual game action since playing in the Senior Bowl before the draft.
“I’m super excited. This is the moment I’ve been preparing for even since last year not having preseason. It’s almost like I’ve been training a year just for this first preseason game,” Love said. “I’m sure excited to get out there and get back to playing ball.”
Rodgers, meanwhile, will almost certainly sit out all three games — the league shortened the exhibition season from four games to three this year to accommodate its expansion of the regular-season slate to 17 games — and that play-it-safe approach is an extension of what LaFleur’s predecessor, Mike McCarthy, started doing in the wake of wide receiver Jordy Nelson’s season-ending knee injury suffered in a 2015 preseason game at Pittsburgh.
Entering his 14th year as the Packers’ starter, the most preseason action Rodgers has had came in 2008, when he succeeded Brett Favre and played 16 series (93 snaps). But in the aftermath of Nelson’s injury, McCarthy began taking a considerably more cautious approach to preseason playing time for his starters, a conservative tack that has become commonplace league wide.
In McCarthy’s final three preseasons in Green Bay, Rodgers played a not-so-grand total of six offensive series and 59 total snaps — including just one, seven-snap series in 2018 after missing much of the previous season with a fractured right collarbone.
When LaFleur took over in 2019, Rodgers sat out the first two preseason games but was slated to play in the third game, across the border in Canada for an international game against the then-Oakland Raiders in Winnipeg, Manitoba. But shoddy field conditions caused LaFleur to withhold more than 30 players (including Rodgers) from the game, which ended up being played on an 80-yard field.
Before that game, Rodgers said he was willing to play in preseason if LaFleur wanted him to because of the new offensive system the Packers were installing. But, he maintained, the more important work was coming in practice, not in games where both sides ran vanilla schemes.
“I’m kind of right where I always am. The practices are so much more important than the preseason,” Rodgers said at the time. (He has not yet spoken with reporters this week.) “If Matt wants us to play, we’ll play and go out and compete. If not, I feel pretty good about where we’re at.”
One thing is certain: There’ll be plenty of benefit to preseason action for the young players who didn’t get any last year and those who are rookies this year.
“It’s like anything. You don’t really appreciate it until it’s gone,” LaFleur said of missing preseason games. “Luckily for us, we have a lot of veterans and we already know what they can do.
“There’s always a balance there that you’re trying to strike in terms of making sure that they’re competing to be their best but at the same time not putting them at risk.”