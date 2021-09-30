Packers: Preparing for a rare clash of the titans

As usual, Rodgers’ memory was on point — although the touchdown to Jennings was an 83-yarder, not 85. In that game, Rodgers threw for 383 yards and three touchdowns (101.3 passer rating) ang put the Packers up, 36-30, on a 24-yard touchdown strike to Jones with 2 minutes, 6 seconds left in the game.

But all Rodgers could do was watch as Roethlisberger and the Steelers marched 86 yards en route to his game-winning 19-yard touchdown to Mike Wallace as the clock struck 0:00.

Asked how well they know each other, Rodgers replied, “I met Ben I think in 2005 or ’06 at the Tahoe golf event (the American Century Championship). (I’ve) been friendly over the years when I see him, but I haven’t spent any time with him outside of the few times getting to see him on the field.

“(I) have always followed his career pretty closely. He’s had a lot of success. He’s had a great career, a Hall of Fame career. But it is strange we’ve played just the two times.”