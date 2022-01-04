Packers plans to play starters in Week 18 finale

GREEN BAY — In the Rest vs. Rust debate, avoiding rust has won out for the Green Bay Packers.

Less than 24 hours after Matt LaFleur said he would listen to his coaches and his players when deciding how to approach Sunday’s regular-season finale on the road against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field — while hinting that he was leaning toward playing his guys anyway — the Packers head coach wound up on the same page as stars Aaron Rodgers and Davante Adams, as they all believe it’s worthwhile for the team’s most important players to see action in the game.

That means, despite having the NFC’s No. 1 playoff seed and the conference’s lone first-round playoff bye already secured, LaFleur intends to have Rodgers, Adams and the rest of the Packers starters prepare for and play against the Lions as if nothing has been locked up.

“I’m sure if you asked 100 different people, they could give you 100 different answers on what we should do. Right now, the mindset is going into this is we’re going to play our guys and we’re going to approach it like every other game,” LaFleur said during his usual day-after-the-game Q&A session with reporters following Sunday night’s 37-10 rout of the Minnesota Vikings — a victory that improved the Packers to 13-3 and locked in their playoff position.

“I just think the reason behind that is, I’m not comfortable having essentially a three-week layoff for our guys. I know that you can look at it a million different ways, and there’s never a right answer unless it works out. So, if somebody goes in there and gets injured, then (it’s), ‘Well, why’d you play your guys?’ But if you go out there in that first playoff game and you lay an egg, (it’s), ‘Well, why’d you rest your guys?’ So, there’s not a right answer. The bottom line is, whatever we do we’ve got to go out and perform. We know that, and that’s just the way we’re going to go about it.”

Even though this marks the third straight year that the Packers earned a first-round playoff bye, it’s the first time they’ve managed to do so before the final game of the season. In 2019, the Packers needed a victory in Detroit to secure the No. 2 seed and a first-round bye; last season, they needed to beat the Chicago Bears at Lambeau Field to clinch the No. 1 playoff seed.

After Sunday night’s win, both Rodgers and Adams said they wanted to play—and not just because Adams needs 22 receiving yards to break Jordy Nelson’s single-season franchise record of 1,519, set in 2014.

“I think there’s a lot of good in (playing),” said Adams, who caught 11 passes for 136 yards and a touchdown against the Vikings, giving him 117 receptions for 1,498 yards and 11TDs on the year. “Having two weeks off, to each his own, but I wouldn’t want to do that. So, I want to play next week at least some. We’ll see the plan we come up with, but I’m definitely going to prepare to go out there and play."

Rodgers’ situation is slightly more complicated. He has been playing with a fractured pinkie toe on his left foot, which he said he broke during a workout while quarantining after his Nov. 3 positive COVID-19 result. He came out of Sunday night’s game with the toe feeling very good, and he didn’t even take a painkilling injection before the game.

Thus, there is risk that he could get stepped on and undo all the healing progress the toe has made in recent weeks.

“I don’t think I need to play. Just like I don’t think I need to practice all the time. But I do enjoy practicing, and this is a first game that my toe got through the game without any issues,” Rodgers explained. “There was definitely a time a few weeks ago when I started to project out and think, ‘If we can get the (No.) 1 seed, it could be two-plus weeks of rest.’ (But) I’m going to play next week, and I expect Davante to play and our guys to play. We’re looking forward to finishing off the season on a high note and then getting the bye.”

LaFleur didn’t rule out the possibility of changing the plan later in the week or only playing his guys for a few series before having them give way to the backups.

“I don’t want to speak in absolutes by any stretch,” LaFleur said. “I think going into the game you have to approach it like that, whether a guy plays a half or three quarters or whatever it may be. You’ve got to go into it with the mindset that, ‘I’m going to play the whole game.’”

The last time the Packers faced this type of dilemma was entering the 2011 playoffs, after going 15-1 and locking up the No. 1 seed before a regular-season finale against the Lions at Lambeau Field. That year, Rodgers and a host of other key players sat out, and while backup quarterback Matt Flynn threw for 480 yards and six touchdowns in a 45-41 victory on Jan. 1, the Packers stumbled in their NFC divisional matchup two weeks later at home against the New York Giants on Jan. 15.

In that game, the offense turned the ball over four times (three fumbles, one interception) and the defense, which had struggled all year, didn’t pick up the slack in what ended up being a 37-20 loss to the eventual Super Bowl XLVI-champion Giants.

So if memories of that loss are also driving Rodgers’ desire to play against the Lions this time around, at least he and LaFleur are on the same wavelength — although LaFleur admitted that won’t stop him from worrying about Rodgers playing and re-injuring that pesky toe of his.

“Yeah, 100% (you worry),” LaFleur said. “(But) you definitely aren’t going to put guys out there that don’t want to play. That’s not good for anybody. It’s not going to give us the best opportunity to win. And that’s what we’re going to Detroit to try to do.”

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0