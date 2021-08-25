Packers place Funchess on IR

Green Bay Packers wide receiver Devin Funchess has been placed on injured reserve after hurting his hamstring in a joint practice with the New York Jets last week.
The move ends the season for Funchess, who hasn’t played a regular-season game since September 2019.
Funchess caught a total of 21 touchdown passes over his first four NFL seasons with the Carolina Panthers, who selected him out of Michigan in the second round of the 2015 draft.
He joined the Indianapolis Colts in 2019 but fractured his collarbone in the opening week of that season and didn’t play again the rest of the year. He signed with Green Bay in 2020, opted out of last season and cited how the pandemic had impacted his family.
With the Packers resting nearly all their starters for exhibition games this year, Funchess caught six passes for 70 yards against the Texans in Green Bay’s preseason opener to lead the team in both categories. After getting hurt in practice last week, Funchess didn’t play in the Packers’ preseason game Saturday with the New York Jets.
In other moves Wednesday, the Packers signed defensive lineman Abdullah Anderson and cornerback Stephen Denmark, and released wide receiver Chris Blair.
RAMS: The Los Angeles Rams are getting some much-needed help in the backfield from a running back who starred against them in the Super Bowl.
The Rams acquired Sony Michel from the New England Patriots on Wednesday for a conditional selection of later-round picks in next season's draft.
Michel, a first-round pick by the Pats in 2018, could play a significant role immediately for a Rams offense running low on healthy options at running back with the regular season fast approaching.
The Rams had an up-close view of Michel's biggest game of all: He rushed for 94 yards and scored the only touchdown as a rookie in New England's 13-3 victory over Los Angeles in the Super Bowl in February 2019.
JAGUARS: Urban Meyer assumed Trevor Lawrence would be his starting quarterback long before he even took the Jacksonville job.
But Meyer insisted Lawrence earn the spot, whether his goal was to send a message to his young team or set a tone for his NFL tenure. So Meyer staged a sometimes laughable “competition” during offseason workouts, training camp and the preseason.
Meyer finally ended the charade Wednesday by naming Lawrence the team's starter for the season opener at Houston on Sept. 12, one of the least surprising decisions in franchise history.
Meyer gave Lawrence the nod over third-year pro Gardner Minshew after two preseason games and a month of training camp. Meyer expects Lawrence will never have to earn a starting job in the NFL again.
Now, Lawrence will try to become the first quarterback selected No. 1 overall to win his first NFL start since Houston's David Carr in 2002. Among those who have failed to do so since: Eli Manning, Cam Newton, Andrew Luck, Kyler Murray and Baker Mayfield.
BRONCOS: The Denver Broncos are going with the steady over the spectacular.
Coach Vic Fangio informed the team Wednesday morning that Teddy Bridgewater has edged incumbent Drew Lock to win the starting quarterback job.
For much of training camp, the QB clash was a drudging one in which neither passer strung together stellar performances from one day to the next, and sometimes not even from one drill to another. But they elevated their play in the exhibition blowouts at Minnesota and Seattle.
Lock's preseason included an 80-yard touchdown throw to K.J. Hamler and just Tuesday he began practice with a 60-yard dime to Jerry Jeudy. But he continued to scuffle in three-wide formations and didn't show as much huddle command, pre-snap management, pocket awareness or precision with his passes as Bridgewater did.
JETS: Defensive end Vinny Curry announced Wednesday he has a rare blood disorder that required his spleen to be removed.
The 33-year-old Curry wrote in posts on Twitter and Instagram that Jets team doctors discovered the disorder last month, but he didn't specify the condition ailing him. Curry said he was projected to return to the field in mid-September, but he developed blood clots and is taking blood thinners that prevent him from having physical contact for the next three to six months.