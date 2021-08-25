Packers place Funchess on IR

Now, Lawrence will try to become the first quarterback selected No. 1 overall to win his first NFL start since Houston's David Carr in 2002. Among those who have failed to do so since: Eli Manning, Cam Newton, Andrew Luck, Kyler Murray and Baker Mayfield.

BRONCOS: The Denver Broncos are going with the steady over the spectacular.

Coach Vic Fangio informed the team Wednesday morning that Teddy Bridgewater has edged incumbent Drew Lock to win the starting quarterback job.

For much of training camp, the QB clash was a drudging one in which neither passer strung together stellar performances from one day to the next, and sometimes not even from one drill to another. But they elevated their play in the exhibition blowouts at Minnesota and Seattle.

Lock's preseason included an 80-yard touchdown throw to K.J. Hamler and just Tuesday he began practice with a 60-yard dime to Jerry Jeudy. But he continued to scuffle in three-wide formations and didn't show as much huddle command, pre-snap management, pocket awareness or precision with his passes as Bridgewater did.

JETS: Defensive end Vinny Curry announced Wednesday he has a rare blood disorder that required his spleen to be removed.

The 33-year-old Curry wrote in posts on Twitter and Instagram that Jets team doctors discovered the disorder last month, but he didn't specify the condition ailing him. Curry said he was projected to return to the field in mid-September, but he developed blood clots and is taking blood thinners that prevent him from having physical contact for the next three to six months.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0