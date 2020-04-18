Packers: Picking the all-time best first-round picks

“I remember getting up to get another Diet Coke and I asked Ted if he needed anything,” Packers GM Brian Gutekunst, the southeast area scout at the time, recalled earlier this offseason. “We all knew he was taking the quarterback if he got there. And he said (to me), ‘Take the quarterback here, right?’ And I kind of go, ‘Yeah.’ He looked at me like, I had no skin in the game, it was kind of like one of those things. It’s no sweat off my back (if he picks Rodgers), because I’m going back to North Carolina in two days.

“But I do remember Mike Sherman was our head coach and there were a lot of people not real thrilled about that at the time. The thing that has stood out to me about that was, Ted had been back (with the Packers) for, what, three months? Something like that. Been on the job for three months. If you really look back at that, Brett Favre is your quarterback, the coaching staff had been here, and Ted was (just) coming in. To have the courage at that time to do that, and what that one decision did for the organization for how many years later? That stuck with me. It could have been real easy to do something different. He thought that was the right thing to do, and he did it. That’s always stuck with me.”