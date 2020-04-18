Packers: Picking the all-time best first-round picks

Here are the best ten first-round draft picks made by the Green Bay Packers in franchise history:
10. Willie Buchanon, CB, San Diego State (No. 7 overall, 1972)
The 1972 NFL defensive rookie of the year, a two-time Pro Bowl selection and a first-team All-Pro in 1978, Buchanon might have been a Pro Football Hall of Famer if not for the career-altering broken left leg he suffered in October 1973. After helping the Packers to the NFC Central division title in 1972, the leg injury – in which Buchanon fractured both the tibia and fibula – was considered career threatening at the time, but Buchanon bounced back to play nine more solid seasons in the NFL – five more in Green Bay and four in San Diego. But those who watched him before his injury will always wonder just how good he might have been.
9. John Brockington, RB, Ohio State (No. 9 overall, 1971)
With a high-knee running style and a punishing approach, Brockington was the first running back in NFL history to rush for at least 1,000 yards in each of his first three seasons. He fell short of 1,000 yards in his fourth season, but he still ran for 883 yards with five touchdowns while setting career highs in receptions (43) and receiving yards (314). Half of a dynamic backfield tandem with MacArthur lane, Brockington’s production suffered after Lane was traded to the Kansas City Chiefs after the 1974 season and Bart Starr took over as head coach, replacing Dan Devine and changing the Packers’ offensive system.
8. Gale Gillingham, G, Minnesota (No. 13 overall, 1966)
With legendary guard Jerry Kramer finally having earned his Pro Football Hall of Fame induction, Gillingham, a Madison native, is now arguably the greatest Packers player not in the Hall. Drafted to eventually replace Lombardi Era greats Fuzzy Thurston and Kramer, Gillingham was a man ahead of his time as an early adopter of the value of weightlifting. He was a backup as a rookie and earned his first Super Bowl ring; after Thurston retired after the 1966 season, Gillingham moved into the starting lineup and earned his second Super Bowl ring. Despite coach Dan Devine’s ill-advised decision to move him to defensive tackle midway through his career – Gillingham ended up being a six-time All-Pro and four-time Pro Bowl selection during his 10-year career.
7. Clay Matthews, OLB, USC (No. 26 overall, 2009)
In a rare move in 2009, Packers general manager Ted Thompson traded back up into the first round to take Matthews, a third-generation NFL player who’d seen limited action at USC for much of his career. But his football bloodlines showed through and he enters his 10th NFL season having been selected to six Pro Bowls while holding the franchise’s all-time record for sacks with 80. But his most memorable play has to be the fumble he forced during Super Bowl XLV, when the Pittsburgh Steelers had captured the momentum. The Packers might not have won their 13th title without it.
6. Sterling Sharpe, WR, South Carolina (No. 7 overall, 1988)
The Packers have had plenty of really good wide receivers over the past three decades during their renaissance, but the best of the bunch – and the one whose truncated career inspires lots of what-ifs – was Sharpe. Before his career-ending neck injury, Sharpe never missed a game in his seven seasons in Green Bay, catching 595 passes for 8,134 yards and 65 touchdowns in only 112 games. Chosen by GM Tom Braatz and the personnel staff that preceded Ron Wolf & Co, Sharpe led the NFL in receptions three times, in receiving yards once and in touchdowns twice, including his NFL-leading and Packers single-season franchise record 18 TDs in 1994. The brevity of his career appears to be the only thing keeping him from enshrinement in the Pro Football Hall of Fame.
5. Herb Adderley, DB, Michigan State (No. 12 overall, 1961)
A five-time all-pro, five-time Pro Bowl selection and member of the 1960s all-decade team and NFL’s 50th anniversary team, not only was Adderley a great cover corner in his heyday, his speed and coverage skills would have translated well to today’s game and he’d probably have been a star now just like he was then. Inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 1980, teammate and fellow Hall of Famer Bart Starr once called Adderley “the greatest cornerback to ever play the game.” He’ll get no argument here.
4. Dave Robinson, LB, Penn State (No. 13 overall, 1963)
He could get after the quarterback, set the edge against the run and cover tight ends. There wasn’t anything Dave Robinson couldn’t do on defense. A two-way player in college at Penn State before joining the Packers immediately after the Nittany Lions’ Gator Bowl appearance (a game in which he was the MVP), Robinson went to three Pro Bowls, helped the Lombardi Era Packers to their back-to-back victories in the first two Super Bowls and was finally elected to the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2013 as a seniors committee nominee. Some, including former Packers defensive tackle and defensive coach Dave Hanner, believed he was better than the great Ray Nitschke. “I know people think I’m crazy,” Hanner once famously said, “but if you had to pick between Nitschke and Dave Robinson, I’d take Dave Robinson.”
3. James Lofton, WR, Stanford (No. 6 overall, 1978)
For all of Lofton’s talent — he was named All-Pro four times and broke Don Hutson’s team record of 488 career receptions, finishing with 530 – he found himself on some of the Packers’ most mediocre teams. The Packers went just 59-75-3 during Lofton’s career in Green Bay, and he wound up burnishing his Pro Football Hall of Fame resume with the Buffalo Bills and Los Angeles Raiders. But from the moment he arrived at training camp as a rookie, quarterback Lynn Dickey knew the Packers had someone special.
“It was the first two days of two-a-days his rookie year. I was coming off a broken leg, so I wasn’t able to play,” Dickey recalled. “But I did sit in on some of the meetings at training camp, and I remember (wide receivers coach and passing game coordinator) Lew Carpenter running the projector.
“Lew would stop the projector after running just a second or two of the play, just the start of the play, and say, ‘What’s the coverage?’ And there’d be this voice in the back of the room that would yell out the coverage immediately. And then Lew would go on to the next play and do the same thing. ‘What’s the coverage?’ And boom, again, somebody would yell it out from the back of the room. Finally, I turned to one of the other veterans and said, ‘Who is that back there?’ I mean, we were in the second day of training camp. And he said, ‘That’s the rookie, Lofton. He already knows the whole playbook. All the defenses. Everything.’ I thought, `Jiminy, I’ve never been around a rookie like that.’
“From the first day I met him, he was just a little different. A lot different. There was always something special about him. You just knew he was destined for great things.”
2. Paul Hornung, RB, Notre Dame (No. 1 overall, 1957)
The Golden Boy, as Hornung was famously known, was also the man who made the famed Lombardi Sweep go. The legendary coach called him “the greatest player I ever coached” and “the best all-around back ever to play football” because he did everything during that era as a runner, passer and kicker. And while Jim Taylor carried more frequently than Hornung did when they shared the Packers backfield, it was Hornung who usually toted the rock on the power sweep.
The 1956 Heisman Trophy winner had his best seasons in 1959, ’60 and ’61, when he led the NFL in scoring each year and earned the NFL MVP award in 1961, the year he led the Packers to a 37-0 demolishing of the New York Giants – while on Christmas leave from the Army – in the NFL title game. Inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 1986, Hornung’s celebrity went far beyond his on-field greatness. As teammate Jerry Kramer is fond of saying, “He was always the star of our team, even after he stopped being the best player.”
1. Aaron Rodgers, QB, California (No. 24 overall, 2005)
Imagine what it must have been like for Ted Thompson, in his first year as the Packers general manager, getting ready to make his first-ever pick in the NFL Draft, to watch Rodgers tumble down the draft and remain on the board at No. 24. With Brett Favre still on his roster, Thompson’s first pick would define him – and set the Packers with back-to-back Pro Football Hall of Fame-caliber quarterbacks. As excruciating as Rodgers’ 4 1/2-hour green room wait must have been at the Jacob Javits Center in New York, his remarkable career is proof positive that good things really do come to those who wait. Set to enter his 16th NFL season and 13 th as the Packers starting quarterback, Rodgers endured the rocky transition from Favre during the infamous Summer of 2008, delivered a Super Bowl XLV championship in 2010 and won a pair of NFL MVPs (2011, 2014) along the way. He’s also insisted that he intends to play into his 40s, which means at least another four years with this 37th birthday looming in December.
But it all began on April 24, 2005 – with Thompson having the guts to pick a player that no one ahead of the Packers in the draft wanted that year and a player who wasn’t going to help the 2005 team holding a clipboard behind football’s ultimate ironman.
“I remember getting up to get another Diet Coke and I asked Ted if he needed anything,” Packers GM Brian Gutekunst, the southeast area scout at the time, recalled earlier this offseason. “We all knew he was taking the quarterback if he got there. And he said (to me), ‘Take the quarterback here, right?’ And I kind of go, ‘Yeah.’ He looked at me like, I had no skin in the game, it was kind of like one of those things. It’s no sweat off my back (if he picks Rodgers), because I’m going back to North Carolina in two days.
“But I do remember Mike Sherman was our head coach and there were a lot of people not real thrilled about that at the time. The thing that has stood out to me about that was, Ted had been back (with the Packers) for, what, three months? Something like that. Been on the job for three months. If you really look back at that, Brett Favre is your quarterback, the coaching staff had been here, and Ted was (just) coming in. To have the courage at that time to do that, and what that one decision did for the organization for how many years later? That stuck with me. It could have been real easy to do something different. He thought that was the right thing to do, and he did it. That’s always stuck with me.”
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!