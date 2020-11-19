Packers: Passing game aims to take off against Colts’ talented defense

GREEN BAY — In the immediate aftermath of last Sunday’s win over Jacksonville — and once the love-fest about franchise left tackle David Bakhtiari’s blockbuster contract extension had subsided — Aaron Rodgers spoke in reverent tones about another of his favorite Green Bay Packers teammates: Wide receiver Davante Adams.

Although Adams’ final state line hadn’t contained the eye-popping numbers he’d put up in other games this season (eight receptions for 66 yards on 12 targets, plus a costly lost fumble), Rodgers went on and on about the toughness Adams had shown in coming back from a painful right ankle injury — a comeback Adams completed with a leaping 6-yard touchdown pass that provided the winning margin in the Packers’ 24-20 victory.

Adams, who appeared to injure the ankle early in the third quarter and spent time with the team’s medical staff inside the blue sideline tent, missed the ensuing offensive possession, and there was question as to whether he’d return at all. In Week 2, Adams had suffered a hamstring injury and wound up not only being held out of the rest of that game but also missing the two games that followed. And Rodgers, for one, wasn’t sure if he’d have his favorite target back on the field in the unexpectedly close battle with a 13.5-point underdog.