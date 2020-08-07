Packers: Pass-rushing Smiths eager to expand their games this season

“It was hard, coming out of that championship game. They basically beat us because of the run game. They got on our edges,” Za’Darius said. “Like I told you before we left, that’s something that we need to work on – basically, me, Preston and everybody in that outside linebacker room, setting better edges. For myself, I know I took that into the offseason and been working on that each and every day to get better at it.”

Meanwhile, the coaches perhaps can help the Smiths with a less-is-more approach to their playing time. In regular-season play, Za’Darius played 872 of the defense’s 1,040 snaps (83.85%) while Preston played 870 (83.65%). In two playoff games, Preston played an additional 98 snaps and Za’Darius another 105.

Perhaps the reason defensive coordinator Mike Pettine played the Smiths so much – beyond their obvious abilities, of course – was the lack of proven commodities behind them. Kyler Fackrell, who departed after the season as a free agent and signed a one-year, $4.5 million deal with the New York Giants, was the third outside linebacker and played 39.9% of the defensive snaps while rookie first-round pick Rashan Gary played just 23.5%.