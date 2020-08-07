Packers: Pass-rushing Smiths eager to expand their games this season

GREEN BAY — As fantastic as Za’Darius and Preston Smith were last season – and make no mistake, the Green Bay Packers’ outside linebacker tandem was magnificent – the dynamic duo is well aware that their accomplishments don’t mean much in the what-have-you-done-for-me-lately world of the NFL.
That’s why the pair is looking forward to a 2020 season – assuming the league can keep the COVID-19 pandemic at bay – in which they actually do more, perhaps while also playing less.
“We always talk a lot about improving and being, you know, complete players – bringing a lot more to the table and turning it up a level this year," Preston said during a Zoom video conference call – a rare interview that wasn’t in tandem with Za’Darius, who did a separate Zoom call shortly thereafter.
“Last year was our first time in this new system, first time playing together, getting comfortable in this new system, and we learned each other pretty fast. We meshed well together out there on the field. We know each other so well out there on the field, and that’s what makes us play so well together when we’re on the field together.”
Added Za’Darius, when asked what the secret to their Smith Bros. success had been: “I would just say competing, man. When you’ve got two great edge rushers, when he makes a big play, I want to go make a big play. I think that’s the No. 1 thing that kept us going as a duo was basically to out-do each other.”
There’s no denying the results. Together, the self-proclaimed brother-from-another-mother act combined for 25.5 sacks (Za’Darius 13.5, Preston 12), 108 quarterback pressures (Za'Darius 65, Preston 43) and 80 quarterback hits (Za’Darius 51, Preston 29) last season.
The area where they failed to tilt the field was in the turnover department. They only forced one fumble apiece, and that’s one category where both see major room for improvement. It surely helps that outside linebackers coach Mike Smith has already started emphasizing the importance of forcing more fumbles in meetings – even though the team’s first practice of camp isn’t until next Saturday.
“It's crazy you say that, man. Because Coach (Smith) was just harping on that yesterday,” Za’Darius replied when asked about the dearth of fumbles. “Like, we had so many attempts, but we didn't get the chance to get the ball out. So he was saying, ‘Man, I can see it this year coming, to where we're going to have a ton of sack fumbles and forced fumbles.' So I can't wait, because coach is speaking it into existence, man. And we're going to work each and every day at practice to get it done.”
There’s also the issue of the way the San Francisco 49ers embarrassed the Packers defense with their running game in last year’s NFC Championship Game, with the 49ers acknowledging that their game plan on the ground was to attack the edges, where the Smiths failed to hold the edge and sometimes were caught out of position rushing upfield as Raheem Mostert zoomed by.
“It was hard, coming out of that championship game. They basically beat us because of the run game. They got on our edges,” Za’Darius said. “Like I told you before we left, that’s something that we need to work on – basically, me, Preston and everybody in that outside linebacker room, setting better edges. For myself, I know I took that into the offseason and been working on that each and every day to get better at it.”
Meanwhile, the coaches perhaps can help the Smiths with a less-is-more approach to their playing time. In regular-season play, Za’Darius played 872 of the defense’s 1,040 snaps (83.85%) while Preston played 870 (83.65%). In two playoff games, Preston played an additional 98 snaps and Za’Darius another 105.
Perhaps the reason defensive coordinator Mike Pettine played the Smiths so much – beyond their obvious abilities, of course – was the lack of proven commodities behind them. Kyler Fackrell, who departed after the season as a free agent and signed a one-year, $4.5 million deal with the New York Giants, was the third outside linebacker and played 39.9% of the defensive snaps while rookie first-round pick Rashan Gary played just 23.5%.
“I do think there were times where Preston and Z probably played maybe a little too much, so we do want to take some off their plate,” Pettine said earlier this offseason. “I do know Rashan is certainly built to handle giving those guys a break. I just think because of his skillset, we can use him more like we used Z, on third down especially. He can kick down inside and rush from a tackle spot as opposed to always being on the edge.”
The Packers also have Tim Williams, a former Baltimore Ravens third-round pick out of Alabama whom they picked up at midseason after the Ravens released him. Williams was teammates with Za’Darius Smith in Baltimore and could be a player who surprises once training camp begins and padded practices finally start. The team also took a seventh-round flyer on young Miami (Fla.) edge rusher Jonathan Garvin.
“We’re excited about Tim Williams, that we were able to get him from Baltimore. He has some pass-rush production in his history and did some good things for us down the stretch on the practice field,” Pettine said. “There’ll be some interesting competition for that fourth, fifth, sixth spot in that room. But this is as deep an outside linebacker room as I’ve been a part of in a long time, and it’s a great problem to have – finding ways to get creative to use them.”
For their parts, Za’Darius and Preston Smith seem open to the idea of a slightly lighter workload if it will allow them to be more disruptive on the downs they do play.
“We have a lot of guys stepping into bigger roles this year, and then again we’re comfortable in our roles,” Preston said. “Can we be more productive? I don’t know. It could be possible. It could not be possible. You never know, it’s just something you have to go through. But us having guys like Rashan and Tim Wiliams step up in bigger roles this year, it’s going to help us stay fresh. And when the coaches build confidence in them to where we can rotate guys, you start to see a lot more higher production.
“But I mean, if me and Z get higher production, we’ll break a record together and we’ll be breaking a lot of records as a team.”
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!