PACKERS | Packers get down to $208.2 million salary-cap limit — but have faced ‘tough choices’ with more looming

GREEN BAY — The Green Bay Packers complied with the NFL’s $208.2 million salary cap in time for Wednesday’s 3 p.m. deadline, and they managed to do it without releasing any more of their players than they already had.

But that doesn’t mean it came without costs.

Having done much of the heavy lifting on their cap overage earlier in the week — reducing four-time NFL MVP quarterback Aaron Rodgers’ cap number by $18.1 million with a new extension, lowering outside linebacker Preston Smith’s cap number by $8 million with a new deal of his own, and releasing outside linebacker Za’Darius Smith and right tackle Billy Turner to shave another $18 million-plus — the Packers were able to get to the threshold while still keeping the rest of their roster intact.

At least for the time being.

Meeting with a handful of beat writers last month before departing for the annual NFL scouting combine in Indianapolis, general manager Brian Gutekunst acknowledged there were going to be challenges in getting below the salary cap, and while getting Rodgers’ new deal done on Tuesday surely was going to help, Gutekunst knew it couldn’t make all the team’s accounting problems go away.

“There’s going to be some tough choices to make as we move forward,” Gutekunst said at the time.

According to the official NFL transaction wire, the Packers didn’t release anyone on Wednesday — not wide receiver Randall Cobb, who is scheduled to count $9.531 million against the cap; not kicker Mason Crosby, who is set to count $4.735 million; and not tight end Marcedes Lewis, who is set to count $2.445 million.

All three of those veteran players are close with Rodgers, so one would presume that the quarterback, given his increased sway over the team’s decision-making, would want all three on the roster in 2022. That means they likely had or will have their contracts reworked or altered to lower their 2022 cap numbers and provide much-needed cap space, moves that the team is not required to announce.

A league source said Wednesday night that Cobb had indeed restructured his deal, freeing up roughly $5 million in cap room. The move means Cobb, who spent his first eight NFL seasons in Green Bay before playing for the Dallas Cowboys in 2019 and Houston Texans in 2020, will get another year with Rodgers, who pushed Gutekunst for the team to acquire Cobb in a trade with the Texans last summer. Despite missing time with a core muscle injury that required surgery, Cobb finished the regular season with 28 receptions for 375 yards and five touchdowns in 12 games.

“It gives you (all) the confidence in the world, right? One of the best players in the history of the game is asking for you, saying that he needs you,” Cobb said in January when asked about Rodgers’ request. “Some people may look at it as pressure, but for me, I just look at as, ‘He trusts me, he knows who I am, he knows what I’m capable of and he believes in me. And that’s all I need.”

Meanwhile, the team announced Thursday the five-year, $50 million deal they agreed upon with first-team All-Pro inside linebacker De’Vondre Campbell. That means his projected 2022 cap number of just under $5 million has now gone on the books.

So while Campbell is technically an unrestricted free agent in the eyes of the league, once the paperwork on his new contract is formally submitted, other space-creating moves will have to be made to accommodate Campbell’s addition.

The Packers had already restructured the contracts of three of their cornerstone players earlier in the offseason, reworking the deals of left tackle David Bakhtiari, running back Aaron Jones and defensive tackle Kenny Clark, so there aren’t many other players whose deals can be redone.

“We’ve done the stuff that — I don’t want to say was easy, but the stuff we kind of knew we were going to do right away,” Gutekunst said earlier this month. “As we move forward, we’d like to do things kind of as we go. (Bakhtiari, Jones and Clark) were the ones we knew were easy to do, so we got them out of the way. Now as we go and things fall, we’ll make those moves.”

But there are also moves that the Packers won’t be able to make, including re-signing some players who might have returned under different salary-cap circumstances.

One possible example? Versatile offensive lineman Lucas Patrick, who agreed to terms on a two-year, $8 million deal with the rival Chicago Bears late Tuesday night after starting 13 games at three different positions last season (center, left guard and right guard).

Patrick, one of Rodgers’ favorite teammates, also started 17 of the Packers’ 18 games in 2020 (including playoffs) and had become one of the line’s most respected leaders. Without their cap challenges, the Packers might’ve wanted to keep him, even in a sixth-man style role.

The Packers also lost inside linebacker Oren Burks, a special teams stalwart and 2018 third-round pick who had a limited impact on defense during his four seasons in Green Bay, to a two-year, $5 million contract with the San Francisco 49ers.

Meanwhile, the Packers informed strong-legged punter Corey Bojorquez, whom they acquired in a trade with the Los Angeles Rams just before the start of the regular season last year, that they wouldn’t be bringing him back, either. Bojorquez’s numbers suffered once the weather turned cold, but he’s another player who, without the Packers’ cap issues, almost certainly would have been back this season. Instead, he hit the open market on Wednesday. Sports Illustrated first reported that the Packers were letting Bojorquez walk.

Cornerback Rasul Douglas, who led the Packers with five interceptions (including two that he returned for touchdowns) despite joining the team in early October, also reached the open market, and while the Packers were trying to get something done with him before the new league year began, he’s likely to get better offers from outside suitors and the team will be hard pressed to get him back — even after he said following the season that he wanted to return and didn’t need to break the bank to do so.

“I built a family here,” Douglas said following the team’s season-ending playoff loss to the 49ers.. “I’ve still got some unfinished business, I feel like, to handle. Of course, I want to be here. But I don’t think that’s all my decision to make.”

The other free agents who are now free to sign with other teams are wide receiver Marquez Valdes-Scantling; tight end Robert Tonyan; nickelback Chandon Sullivan; wide receiver Equanimeous St. Brown; defensive lineman Tyler Lancaster; outside linebacker Whitney Mercilus; cornerback Kevin King; offensive tackle Dennis Kelly; safety Henry Black; and outside linebacker Chauncey Rivers.

“We’re trying to compete for a Super Bowl,” Gutekunst said last month. “We’ve had to be creative to look at alternative thoughts maybe than what we’ve had in the past to stay in that competition. And we’ll continue to do that.”

Jason Wilde covers the Green Bay Packers for Lee Newspapers Wisconsin group.

