Packers: Offseason moves designed to improve inconsistent run defense

Fast forward eight weeks, and now the defense has lost two inside linebackers whose strength was supposedly as run-stoppers in Blake Martinez, who left for a three-year, $30 million deal with the New York Giants, and B.J. Goodson, who left for a one-year deal with the Cleveland Browns.

Both players were part of that defense that hemorrhaged all that rushing yardage to the 49ers, but even with the addition of Christian Kirksey in free agency, the Packers still must decide how to move forward at the position.

But perhaps the Packers run defense’s problems went far beyond just those second-level linebackers or the effectiveness of the team’s outside linebackers to set the edge. The horrible performance against the 49ers wasn’t the result of one or two players not playing well.

“That’s still a mystery to me right now,” veteran defensive back Tramon Williams said earlier this month when asked about the defense’s troubles stopping the run. “We felt a lot better going into the championship game. We felt that we were a different team, we were a lot tighter and closer and the way we were playing defense and the way we were playing as a complete team – we felt we were a different team. Obviously, we got into the game and it didn’t quite unfold that way. It went the total opposite way.

