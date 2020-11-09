Packers: Offensive line versatile options during challenging season

“It’s just making sure you’re prepared. We’ve just got to keep doing that every week.”

Rodgers has been among the league’s least-pressured quarterbacks, and the nine sacks he’s absorbed were the fourth-fewest in the NFL entering the weekend’s games. On pace for 18 sacks, that would be the fewest Rodgers has taken in his career as a starter. Even in 2013 and 2017, when he missed extended time with collarbone injuries, he suffered 21 and 22 sacks, respectively. To keep that pace without Bakhtiari, one of the league’s best left tackles, and with Turner in his place has made it even more impressive.

“We know that Billy’s a very athletic guy, very versatile,” LaFleur said. “It has come out of necessity because you have a guy like David who’s been pretty consistent in terms of being available. Unfortunately, he’s dealing with this injury and isn’t able to go.

“You’ve got to find a way to get your best guys out there. Again, big-time credit to Billy, just to be as versatile and tough-minded as he is to be able to step in and pick up the slack on that side.”

Asked if he has been surprised by the way his guys have performed despite all the upheaval, Linsley said the only thing that has been unexpected has been Jenkins’ versatility as such a young player.