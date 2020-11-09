Packers: Offensive line versatile options during challenging season

GREEN BAY — Aaron Rodgers watched it all unfold.
First, the Green Bay Packers quarterback observed the few minutes of chaos in the locker room, as the coaching staff tried to figure out the next offensive line permutation after yet another injury up front. Then, he saw what happened on the field during the second half of last Thursday’s 34-17 victory over the San Francisco 49ers at Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara, Calif., where once again the cobbled-together crew found a way to keep him safe and sound despite shuffling the deck yet again in the middle of a game.
And while the two-time NFL MVP thoroughly enjoyed what his guys on the line — Elgton Jenkins at left tackle, Jon Runyan at left guard, Corey Linsley at center, Lucas Patrick at right guard and Billy Turner at right tackle — did on the field, he seemed to have enjoyed the spirited conversation in the visitor’s locker room that got them there even more, following right tackle Rick Wagner’s first-half knee injury.
Already playing without all-pro left tackle David Bakhtiari, who was missing his third consecutive game with a chest injury, the Packers had been more than just getting by without their franchise blindside protector. Turner had moved to left tackle, a position where he’d started only one game before Bakhtiari’s injury, and brought Wagner, the former University of Wisconsin lineman, off the bench to play in his preferred spot. (Wagner had taken over at left tackle after Bakhtiari was initially hurt against Tampa Bay on Oct. 18 but struggled for the remainder of that game.)
Now, with Wagner hurt, head coach Matt LaFleur, offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett and offensive line coach Adam Stenavich were trying to figure out what to do next. And the conversation took place within earshot of Rodgers, who was sitting in his locker nearby.
“I had a front-row seat,” a somewhat bemused Rodgers said after the game. “We came in there and I heard the whole thing, the whole conversation about what they were going to do. Did Elgton want to play left or right (tackle)? Billy didn’t really have a chance (to give his preference) — I don’t know why they went with the young guy first — but it was, ‘All right, Billy, go to right and Jon you’re coming in and playing left guard.’ Then there was a lot of yelling for Jon — and Jon was actually sitting right over here and they didn’t see that he was hearing the entire conversation. I watched the whole thing.
“It was a fun conversation to listen to in the locker room. I was fully aware of what was going on at halftime and thinking about what we wanted to do protection-wise. Those guys really held up good.”
LaFleur explained the day after the game that the coaches asked Jenkins for his preference because they felt so good about Turner’s ability to go wherever he needed — “Billy’s been playing all over the place,” LaFleur said with a chuckle — because Jenkins, a second-round pick from Mississippi State, is only in his second season while Turner is in his seventh. Toward the end of the game, when LaFleur cleared the bench with the game in hand, Jenkins even played center to allow Linsley to call it a night a bit early.
“We’d be in rough shape (without) the versatility of those linemen — Elgton Jenkins, Billy Turner,” LaFleur said. “Shoot, Elgton played three positions (against the 49ers). That is unheard of in this league. For him to play left guard, left tackle and then go in at center at the end of the game, I think that’s pretty special.
“Nobody wants to do that. I don’t think Billy wants to switch from left to right mid-game. That’s not easy. I can’t even articulate how hard that really is. ... That is extremely rare and very special. And we’re fortunate to have guys with that ability.”
While Rodgers might’ve been entertained by the process, the challenges the line has faced this season are no joke. Through eight games, the Packers have started four different offensive line combinations, and eight different offensive linemen have played at least 50 snaps. Jenkins has played everywhere except right guard, while Turner has played both tackle spots and right guard.
“It’s just a matter of keeping the scheme as simple as possible for the guys so they can go out there and play fast,” Stenavich replied when asked what has allowed the Packers to shuffle the lineup so frequently and remain effective. “The biggest thing is trying to make different looks, (do) different things, but keeping everything for the players as normal as possible and not get too weird.
“It’s just making sure you’re prepared. We’ve just got to keep doing that every week.”
Rodgers has been among the league’s least-pressured quarterbacks, and the nine sacks he’s absorbed were the fourth-fewest in the NFL entering the weekend’s games. On pace for 18 sacks, that would be the fewest Rodgers has taken in his career as a starter. Even in 2013 and 2017, when he missed extended time with collarbone injuries, he suffered 21 and 22 sacks, respectively. To keep that pace without Bakhtiari, one of the league’s best left tackles, and with Turner in his place has made it even more impressive.
“We know that Billy’s a very athletic guy, very versatile,” LaFleur said. “It has come out of necessity because you have a guy like David who’s been pretty consistent in terms of being available. Unfortunately, he’s dealing with this injury and isn’t able to go.
“You’ve got to find a way to get your best guys out there. Again, big-time credit to Billy, just to be as versatile and tough-minded as he is to be able to step in and pick up the slack on that side.”
Asked if he has been surprised by the way his guys have performed despite all the upheaval, Linsley said the only thing that has been unexpected has been Jenkins’ versatility as such a young player.
“I was just like, ‘Man, this guy’s a ballplayer.’ I was impressed,” Linsley said. “Other than that, if I had money, I would have bet on every player. Obviously, I’m biased. But on every guy doing their job, the job that they’ve done this year, (it’s) because I think we have a great room of guys.
“I don’t think there’s a guy in the room that doesn’t know what’s going on, whether they’re playing a ton or not. We all have a pretty good feel for the offense and the week-to-week game plans. It’s a credit to them, it’s a credit to our coaches, what we’ve done. We just can’t get complacent. We can’t feel like we have it all figured out. The attitude that we’ve taken to this point has obviously gotten us here, so we’ve got to continue that.”
SAINTS 38, BUCCANEERS 3: Drew Brees vs. Tom Brady, and the battle for supremacy of the NFC South, was a one-sided affair.
Brees threw for 222 yards and four touchdowns, regaining the NFL career TD pass lead and lifting the New Orleans Saints into first place with a 38-3 rout of Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday night at Tampa.
The three-time defending division champion won their fifth straight game, intercepting Brady three times and completing a season sweep of the Bucs (6-3), who also suffered a double-digit loss at New Orleans in Week 1.
“Each time you can win and find different ways to win, I think it just builds confidence and creates momentum,” Brees said.
“Obviously, tonight was a great night,” he added. “All the way around, in all three phases, it was pretty exceptional.”
The Saints (6-2) weren’t perfect — turning the ball over twice themselves — however the offense was extremely efficient with receivers Michael Thomas and Emmanuel Sanders back in the lineup, and the defense played its best game of the season.
Brees was 26 of 32 passing, including first-half TD throws of 14 yards to Tre’Quan Smith, 8 yards to Adam Trautman and 12 yards to Sanders, who missed the previous two games while on the COVID-19 list. The 41-year-old added a 3-yarder to Josh Hill to make it 38-0 with just over nine minutes remaining.
“We knew this was a big game, divisional opponent, Tampa’s playing extremely well,” said Brees, who lost a fumble on Tampa Bay’s only sack but did not throw an interception.
“Obviously we’ve been a little short-handed over last few weeks ... Tonight, it was good to get everybody back, get them back in the mix,” Brees added. “We wanted the spread the ball around, we wanted to play complementary football. I can’t say enough about our defense, they just played phenomenal.”
Brees regained the league career TD pass lead with 564, three more than the 43-year-old Brady, who had thrown for 17 touchdowns and just one interception over his previous six games. The Saints intercepted Brady twice in a 34-23 season-opening win, with Janoris Jenkins returning one for a TD.
Defensive Tackle David Onyemata and safeties Marcus Williams and Malcolm Jenkins picked off Brady this time — the last on a throw the six-time Super Bowl threw wildly into the middle of the field as scrambled to avoid a relentless pass rush.
“We didn’t play well in any phase of the game,” Brady said.
“Everyone’s got to do a lot better,” the Bucs quarterback added, “and it starts with me.”
Brady was sacked three times and finished 22 of 38 for 209 yards, including three completions for 31 yards to Antonio Brown, who made his debut for Tampa Bay in his return from an eight-game suspension for violating the NFL’s personal conduct policy.
